Romance and drama brews on the sets of Ikk Kudi Punjabi Di (IKPD) on Zee, 7 pm daily

New Delhi (India) March 18: Zee’s flagship show IKPD, produced by Dome Entertainment, goes all romantic and full of drama with Heer (Tanisha Mehta) realises she is in love with Ranjha (Avinash Rekhi). She feels him and experiences his presence everywhere.

Heer considers proposing to Ranjha who has always loved her from childhood. All seems beautiful till Teji (Monica Khanna), Ranjha’s widowed sister-in-law who is engaged to be married to Ranjha now, makes an appearance. Wil Heer and Ranjha been united in this life, or will their love story have to wait for another life, forms the twist in the IKPD tale.

The actors are very excited about the romance and dramatic elements. “The scenes are shot with nothing less than cinematic perfection, and the moments are so beautiful,” enthuses Avinash Rekhi.

“I love the romantic mood of Heer. It is so touching and real. Avinash and I both have great fun shooting these scenes,” enthuses Tanisha. Both actors admit they love giving their inputs to the scenes and give it their best.

“Our actors share a great camaraderie and chemistry and that comes across in the scenes,” expresses Mohammad Morani of Dome Entertainment. Here is looking forward to more from IKPD on Zee, daily at 7 pm.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor