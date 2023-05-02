Rony Singh to mesmerize audiences with Yasser Desai's soulful track 'Channa Ve'

New Delhi [India], May 2 (/SRV): Rony Singh and Richa Sinha will star in Yasser Desai's song CHANNA VE. Lyrics by Shabbir Ahmed Music Director: Raj Ashu, Presented by Mika Singh Produced by MD. ARIF KHAN VAARTUL FILMS PVT. LTD. and co-produced by Prashant Kumar.

Rony is reportedly also shooting multiple music videos with the biggest music label in the country and movies with a major OTT portal. He is not slowing down, and he is an excited guy looking to put his best foot forward. The song truly is gaining momentum amongst the masses, and it's a track that has a huge pedigree with the label Music & Sound Mika Singh Presents.

Rony says, "When I listened to the song for the first time, I fell in love. It was an instant yes. And it was presented by Mika Paaji, and it couldn't get any bigger. I am currently working on four more music videos and an action thriller movie with Kabir Bedi, Yograj Singh, and many more, and life has been kind and it has come full circle."

"I am super excited for the song and its release. The song is melodious and one that will catch on with everyone, not just the youth. We had a great team in place. Special thanks to Mika Paaji, Yasser Desai, and our co-producer Prashant Kumar for this one," he adds.

"The team was an exciting one and worked really hard on this one. People can directly connect to it. The direction has been amazing, and we shot in Dubai in some beautiful locales. Please give us all your feedback. I can't wait for it to come out. Stay safe and love all," he concludes.

