Rose Merc Ltd. awarded as the Best Upcoming Sports Promotion and League Company of the year at the Indo- Arab International Excellence Award, Dubai

New Delhi [India], August 12: Rose Merc Ltd. (RML) has been honored with the prestigious title of "Best Upcoming Sports Promotion and League Company of the Year" at the Indo-Arab International Excellence Awards held on August 4th, 2024 at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. Jovita Gandhi and Harshee Haria (Creative & Events team - RML) collected the award, on behalf of Rose Merc Ltd., from Ramdas Athavale (Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment) and Dr Bu Abdullah (Chairman - Bu Abdullah Group).

This accolade recognizes Rose Merc's outstanding contributions to the sports industry, highlighting their innovative approach and exceptional performance in promoting and managing sports leagues. The Indo-Arab International Excellence Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements across various verticals across Asia and highlight the significant contributions made by leaders in their respective fields.

Held at the iconic World Trade Centre Dubai, the event brought together distinguished guests from UAE, Central Ministers from India and industry leaders from across the globe. The event highlighted exemplary contributions across multiple sectors, and Rose Merc's recognition is a significant milestone in its journey towards redefining sports promotion and league management.

"We are thrilled and deeply honored to receive this award," said Vaishali Parkar Kumar (ED) - Rose Merc Ltd. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the unwavering support from our partners and clients. The Indo-Arab Awards recognise organizations that have demonstrated excellence across various sectors, and this recognition underscores our efforts and rapid ascent in the field of sports promotion.

As a Title Sponsor for the Navi Mumbai Premier League - Season 2 (NMPL), we supported the cause to provide a launch pad for budding and established cricketers. Likewise, we had conducted a unique cricket award event, Mumbai Cricket Excellence Awards, which brought together cricketers, officials, and enthusiasts from Mumbai to honor exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and contributions to the game. Not only were outstanding achievements of the players recognised, but as a 1st, even the contributions of the support staff were acknowledged and awarded. Not only that but we have partnered with Rahi Pakhle, India's Trampoline Gymnastics prodigy in a bid to foster sports development and drive our efforts to nurture Indian talent from the grassroots.

We are happy to see that all these efforts initiated by us, in the sports industry, are being acknowledged not only in India but also internationally. We remain committed to elevating the standards of sports promotion and creating memorable experiences for athletes and fans alike. We will be associated with another sporting event, The Mud Bout Wrestling, which will be conducted in Dubai in the near future. This event will be a landmark event in the sport, with more than 40 wrestlers from 6-8 countries will display their raw brute strength to the world, over 12 fights.

Rose Merc will continue to work towards setting new industry benchmarks with a focus on innovation, excellence, and passion. This award further solidifies our position as a trailblazer in the field and serves as motivation to continue pushing boundaries and achieving new heights."

