Rose Merc Ltd presents Mumbai Cricket Excellence Awards: Recognizing Cricket's Brightest Stars and Future Prospects

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31: The cricketing world witnessed an extraordinary evening of celebration and recognition at the Mumbai Cricket Excellence Award, held on 27th May 22023 at The Lalit Mumbai. The prestigious event brought together cricketers, officials, and enthusiasts from Mumbai to honor exceptional talent, sportsmanship, and contributions to the game.

The Mumbai Cricket Excellence Award served as a testament to the spirit of cricket, acknowledging the brilliance and dedication displayed by both individuals and teams. The evening was graced by the presence of renowned cricketers, esteemed officials, and distinguished guests, who added grandeur to the occasion.

The event commenced with a captivating opening ceremony, featuring mesmerizing performances. The cricketing fraternity was enthralled by the electrifying atmosphere as the ceremony set the stage for an unforgettable evening.

Throughout the evening, accolades were presented in various categories, recognizing the outstanding achievements and contributions made by players and support staff.

Among the most prestigious awards presented were:

The Most Impactful Senior Players: This coveted award went to Sarfraz Khan and Shams Mulani, for their exceptional performance, consistent leadership, and unwavering commitment to the game.

The Most Impactful Players - Under 25: Musheer Khan, Divyansh Saxena, and Atharva Ankolekar, were recognized for their remarkable talent, potential, and impressive achievements in their early cricketing careers.

The Most Impactful Players - Under 19: Angkrish Raghuwanshi and Nutan Goel were acknowledged for their performance in various matches played.

The Most Impactful Players - Under 16: Abhigyan Kundu, Ayush Mhatre, and Yaseen Saudagar, were honored for their outstanding all-round s skills, and performance in various matches.

The Most Impactful Players - Under 14: Harshvardhan Barmukh, Aagneya Aadi, Nikash Nerurkar

The Most Impactful Women Players -Senior: Humaaira Kazi, Vrushali Bhagat, and Jagravi Pawar or their outstanding all-round performances.

The Most Impactful Women Players -Junior: Sanika Chalke and Zeal Dmello were awarded for their outstanding contribution to the game this year

The Emerging Player Award: Swaraj Vivek Parulkar for his excellent all-round performances

Lifetime Achievement Award- Women's Cricket: Diana Edulji, an Arjuna Award winner with over 100 international wickets in her kitty, captained the Indian team year 1978.

Lifetime Achievement Award - Men's Cricket: Dilip Vengsarkar an Arjuna Award winner(1981), Padma Shri award winner (1987), for his overall contribution to Indian cricket.

Lifetime Achievement Award -Administrator: Late Hemant Waingankar: served city cricket for 4 decades as a torchbearer for office teams, a friend to Gavaskar, a guide to Tendulkar, and an efficient MCA secretary

The Coaching Excellence Award: Hemant Hadkar, Gopal Koli, Dinesh Lad, A R Kamat, Vilas Godbole, Bharat Karnik

Most Exceptional Coach Award: Yogesh Khadgi

The Umpiring Excellence Award: Avdhoot Gokhale

The Excellent Curator Award: Nadim Memon, Madhukar Botle

The Scorer's Excellence Award: Mayur Dhokiya, Kavita Lohankar

The Groundskeeping Excellence Award: Late Shri Channawala, Narayan (SPG Bengal Cricket Club), Raju (Islam Gymkhana)

The Cricket-Doctor Excellence Award: Dr Shrikant Shikhande

The Diligence Excellence Award: C.S. Naik, Bhavani Shankar Acharya

The Journalism Excellence Award: Clayton Murzello (English-Midday), Vinayak Dalvi (Marathi), Satish Mishra (Hindi)

The Tournament Organisers Excellence Award - School Tournament: Harris and Giles Shield - Mumbai School Sports Association, Vasai Colts Cricket Tournament - Sportsmen Cricket Club, Vasai

The Tournament Organiser's Excellence award - Office Tournament: Times of India Cricket Shield, Mahindra Shield - Mahindra & Mahindra Allied Co. Sports Club

The Tournament Organiser's Excellence Award - Club Tournament: Purushottam Sheild - P.J.Hindu Gymkhana, Police Shield - Greater Mumbai Police Gymkhana, Kurla Bapat Sheild - Kurla Sports Club

Indian Cricket Team Manager Excellence Award: S.H.Jafri, Anil Tikare

The Maidan Club Administration Excellence Award: Pradeep Jhaveri - Young Stars Marine Drive, Bipin Patil - Palghar Dahanu Taluka Sports Association, Hussain Sarguroh - Bhiwandi Taluka Cricket Association, Burzin Bhumgara - Youths Own Union Cricket Club, Tukaram Surve - Thane Friends Union Cricket Club, Faroq Patel - Apollo Cricket Club,Dr. P V Shetty - Payyade Sports Club

The Office Club Administration Excellence Award: Income Tax Cricket Club - Virendra Pednekar, Mumbai Customs Cricket Club - Jude Singh

The Best Emerging Cricket Club Award: District Sports Office Club - Suraj Samat

Organiser's Award: Mrs. and Mr. Ghosh

These awards, along with several others, symbolize the dedication, perseverance, and talent exhibited by the cricketing fraternity, inspiring millions of fans worldwide.

The Mumbai Cricket Excellence Award also served as a platform to celebrate and appreciate the contributions of individuals and to the overall development and growth of cricket. Various philanthropic initiatives, cricketing academies, and grassroots programs were recognized for their efforts in nurturing young talent and promoting the spirit of the game.

In addition to the award presentations, the evening featured captivating performances, musical entertainment, and insightful conversations with cricketing legends. The event concluded with a gala dinner, providing an opportunity for attendees to mingle, network, and celebrate the achievements of the cricketing community.

Purvesh Shelatkar of Rose Merc Limited expressed his gratitude to all those who made the Mumbai Cricket Excellence Award a resonant success. Speaking on the occasion, Shelatkar said "I was enthused and inspired when this idea was tossed across to me. It is always the established cricketers who are recognized and awarded. With this award, we are actually targeting those at the ground level. Being an educator myself, I well understand the contribution and importance of those who are at the ground level and it is important to nurture and acknowledge such talent as well. I sincerely appreciate the efforts taken by the Mumbai Cricket Association to confer awards even to the groundsmen team, umpires, and coaches who work day and night to help the players achieve their goals.

He continued "This remarkable gathering of cricketing legends, fans, and stakeholders has truly showcased the passion and unity that cricket embodies. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the award winners and nominees, whose contributions continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers."

The Mumbai Cricket Excellence Award has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the cricketing landscape, further strengthening the bonds within the cricketing fraternity. It is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence and the remarkable talent that thrives within the sport.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC).will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor