ROX Hi-Tech Limited Onboards John Bright as Executive Vice President to Drive Global Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Bright as Executive Vice President, effective immediately. With over 28 years of experience in the IT industry, Bright brings a wealth of expertise in client delivery management, strategic alliances, and digital marketing to ROX Hi-Tech Limited.

Throughout his distinguished career, Bright has worked with leading global companies including IBM, Wipro, HCL, Inspirisys, and NTT, where he held key leadership positions. His extensive experience spans across client acquisition, revenue cycle management, and business development, with a proven track record of driving growth and managing large-scale accounts across diverse markets.

Bright will be responsible for overseeing the company's client delivery operations and strategic initiatives, as well as expanding its global presence and service offerings. His appointment marks an important milestone in ROX Hi-Tech's journey towards strengthening its position as a leading player in the IT solutions sector.

Commenting on the leadership appointment, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said," We are thrilled to welcome John Bright to our leadership team. His extensive industry experience, strategic mindset, and proven leadership will be instrumental in our efforts to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and driving growth in new markets. His experience will strengthen our commitment to innovation and excellence."

In his own words, John Bright, Executive Vice President, expressed genuine excitement about joining ROX Hi-Tech Limited, stating " I am honoured to be part of ROX Hi-Tech Limited and am excited to contribute to its next phase of growth. The company's focus on customer-centric innovation aligns perfectly with my professional values. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive our mission forward delivering exceptional value to clients and expanding our global reach.

I am committed to leveraging my experience in client delivery management and strategic partnerships to enhance operational efficiency, foster innovation, and ensure that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers. My goal is to strengthen Company's market presence, improve client satisfaction, and deliver impactful solutions that support both our long-term growth and that of our clients."

