ROX Wins Prestigious Digital Transformation Contract with Indocool Composites Pvt. Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: ROX Hi-Tech Limited (NSE - ROXHITECH), a customer-centric IT solutions provider, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its mission to drive digital transformation within the discrete manufacturing industry. The company has secured a prestigious contract with Indocool Composites Private Limited, a mid-sized manufacturing enterprise, to implement GROW with SAP- a proven solutions which is built on best practices, ensuring sustainable growth and success.

Recognizing the limitations of their current Enterprise Managementsystem, the client sought a scalable, robust, and integrated Digital Transformation solution to meet the evolving demands of their growing business. After evaluating multiple options, they considered SAP, the global leader in enterprise management application, and entrusted ROX HI-TECH LTD., as their implementation partner for this transformative journey.

GROW with SAP provides a comprehensive suite of capabilities tailored to mid-market enterprises. Covering core business processes such as Finance, Procurement, Sales, and Manufacturing, the solution ensures end-to-end integration, operational efficiency, and scalability. By leveraging SAP's cutting-edge cloud technology, the organization is set to streamline operations, enhance data visibility, and foster innovation in their manufacturing processes.

Why SAP and ROX Hi-Tech?

* Comprehensive coverage of core business processes: Finance, Procurement, Sales, and Manufacturing.

* Scalable, cloud-based Enterprise Management system designed for future growth.

* Real-time insights to enable better decision-making and improved operational efficiency.

* Enhanced supply chain visibility and streamlined manufacturing processes.

This project underscores ROX's unwavering commitment to empowering businesses with GROW with SAP. By adopting GROW, Indocool Composites Private Limited is laying a strong foundation for growth, innovation, and market leadership.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said," We are honoured to partner with our client on their transformative journey towards digital excellence. By implementing GROW with SAP, we aim to empower their operations with robust, scalable, and future-ready Enterprise management capabilities. Leveraging SAP's automation and AI-driven features, we are confident in helping them enhance operational efficiency, optimize processes, and enable intelligent decision-making.This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and delivering impactful digital transformation solutions for the discrete manufacturing industry.

Commenting on the collaboration, a representative from the client stated: " As our business grows, we recognized the need for an agile, future-ready Enterprise Management System to support our operations. Partnering with ROX and choosing SAP was a natural decision due to their expertise and the strongcapabilities of the solution. We're confident this partnership will empower us to achieve operational excellence and support our long-term vision for growth."

