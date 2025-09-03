Royal Academy of Engineering calls on Indian innovators - with a special encouragement for women entrepreneurs - to apply for LIF Global 2026

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: The UK's Royal Academy of Engineering has opened applications for the Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) Global 2026 programme, inviting Indian innovators to apply by 11 September 2025, 2pm BST (6:30pm IST).

This year, the Academy is placing particular emphasis on encouraging more women innovators to participate, reflecting its commitment to fostering a more inclusive innovation ecosystem.

LIF Global is a highly regarded eight-month entrepreneurship and leadership programme that supports innovators to turn promising ideas into scalable, sustainable businesses. The programme blends expert-led workshops, one-to-one mentoring, pitch coaching and international exposure, with a model demanding no fees, equity or IP.

Since its launch, LIF has built a global community of more than 1,500 innovators who have collectively raised over USD $493 million in follow-on funding and created more than 9,800 jobs worldwide.

Talking to her experience, Dr Shivani Gupta, CEO of Inochi Care and LIF alumna, said: "We got to talk with various mentors, people from the Royal Academy, external experts. We got the chance to interact with fellows from various countries, and collaborate with each other. My mentor was like a friend and a sounding board at times. She really pushed us on thinking about what Inochi Care would look like in ten years.

"The fellowship gave me the tools, mentors and confidence to present my work on a global stage. To women founders wondering whether to apply, I say - take the leap. It will change your journey."

Ana Avaliani, Director of Enterprise at the Royal Academy of Engineering added: "India is home to a remarkable generation of entrepreneurs who are developing solutions with the potential to change lives. Through LIF Global, we are supporting them with the tools, network and confidence needed on their entrepreneurial journey. This year, we are placing a particular emphasis on encouraging more women innovators to apply. Building a diverse programme is at the heart of our mission, as when a diverse cohort are empowered to develop their ideas, the positive impact is felt for us all."

Why apply

-Tailored training to support commercialisation.

-One-to-one mentoring from experienced business leaders and entrepreneurs.

-Pitch coaching and access to an international network of peers, investors and partners.

-No strings attached: no equity, fees, or IP taken by the Academy.

Who should apply

-Innovators based in India developing a technology-driven product or service with positive social,

-economic or environmental impact.

-Founders and researchers at an early stage of commercialisation.

-Innovators from any sector - from healthcare and agri-tech to AI and clean energy. You do not

-need to be an engineer by background.

Key dates

-Applications open: 14 August 2025, 2pm BST (6:30pm IST)

-Applications close: 11 September 2025, 2pm BST (6:30pm IST)

-Apply now: raeng.org.uk/lif-global

Notes to Editors About the Royal Academy of Engineering

The Royal Academy of Engineering creates and leads a community of outstanding experts and innovators to engineer better lives. As a charity and a Fellowship, the Academy delivers public benefit from excellence in engineering and technology and convenes leading businesspeople, entrepreneurs, innovators and academics across engineering and technology. As a National Academy, it provides leadership for engineering and technology, and independent, expert advice to policymakers in the UK and beyond. Our work is enabled by funding from the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, corporate and university partners, charitable trusts and foundations, and individual donors.

About the Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) programme

The Royal Academy of Engineering's Leaders in Innovation Fellowships (LIF) programme supports talented entrepreneurs from around the globe to turn their engineering innovations into impactful, sustainable businesses. LIF nurtures bold, scalable innovations across engineering and technology that address complex environmental, economic and societal challenges. The programme offers smart, flexible training; tailored mentoring; a network of peers in the UK and internationally; and ongoing support through the Academy's global network. The Academy does not take equity, fees or IP. LIF comprises of three pillars: LIF Global (entry-point training and commercialisation support), LIF Community (continuous learning and peer support), and Advance (bespoke support for international scaling and expansion).

