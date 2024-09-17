Royal Canin Partners with Friendicoes SECA to Implement Animal Assisted Intervention in Select Cities Across India

ATK

New Delhi [India], September 17: In a world where loneliness and mental health challenges are on the rise, Royal Canin, whose purpose is: A Better World for Pets and is a frontrunner in pioneering the "Health through Nutrition" solution for cats and dogs is facilitating the Animal-Assisted Intervention (AAI) project with Friendicoes SECA.

This initiative aims to harness the therapeutic power of cats and dogs to improve the social, emotional and cognitive functioning of individuals with various care needs. To ensure the highest standards of training and implementation, Royal Canin has enlisted the expertise of renowned animal behaviourist and expert trainer, Shirin Dhabhar. Her involvement will be crucial in establishing the best practices for AAI projects in India. Being the first of its kind in India at this scale, this project will train shelter animals to facilitate therapeutic support to humans impacted by autism, senile dementia, depression, anxiety and loneliness. The initiative aligns closely with Royal Canin's purpose and reflects the company's commitment to generating mutual benefits for the community at large. The aim is to bring positive changes to human lives and strengthen the bonds between people and their animal companions.

Furthermore, the initiative will unfold in phases. The first phase will focus on assembling a multidisciplinary team of veterinarians, paramedics, psychologists, animal behaviourists, trainers, and handlers. As the project progresses, Royal Canin plans to cover select cities, with additional experts being onboarded as needed to provide local on-ground care required in the field.

Satinder Singh, General Manager, Royal Canin India said, "Every day, we witness the incredible power of the human-animal bond. With this initiative, we want to demonstrate the positive impact that our pets can have on their human companions and transform the lives of the most vulnerable members of our society. It is about creating a world where we, as a society, believe that pets make this world a better place for us."

Geeta Sheshmani, Vice President, Friendicoes SECA said, "For decades, we have seen the unconditional love that animals can offer. Now, imagine the joy of seeing a shelter dog, once abandoned and alone, bringing a smile to the face of a child with autism or offering comfort to an elderly person battling dementia. This project is about second chances for both animals and humans and proving that every life, no matter how small or overlooked, has the power to make a difference."

Shirin Dhabhar, Founder & Director of Canines Can Care, said, "As someone who has helped humans with care needs benefit from pet companions for an enrichment of the quality of their lives, it is an absolute pleasure to witness and be a part of this groundbreaking initiative, attempted for the first time at this scale in India. AAI can help with a wide range of care needs, from physical challenges to emotional ones. By pairing shelter animals with those in need, we are not just changing lives but also reshaping the very essence of the human-animal bond. This project proves what I have always believed: compassion is the most powerful tool. It has the ability to transform the quality of all lives.

About Royal Canin:

The Royal Canin Division, owner of the ROYAL CANIN® brand, is part of Mars, Incorporated and one of the global leaders in Health Through Nutrition for cats and dogs. Founded in 1968 by French veterinarian, Dr. Jean Cathary, Royal Canin continues to push the limits of nutrition and knowledge in partnership with pet professionals and experts to fulfill its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

Royal Canin collaborates with partners, including breeders and veterinarians, not only to design precise, science-based nutrition for cats and dogs but also to develop a variety of tools and services to generate a significant positive impact on pet health. The company does this in a respectful, responsible, and sustainable way towards pets, people, and the planet.

Operating in more than 120 markets, Royal Canin counts over 8,000 Associates, including more than 400 veterinarians and nutritionists. It runs 16 factories and 2 pet centers around the globe, including 1 innovation center and 7 laboratories from the Mars network.

Royal Canin also owns the EUKANUBA™ brand outside of Europe, a high-performance nutritional offer for dogs, and NOM NOM, a fast-growing U.S.-based Direct-to-Consumer pet food company.

To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com

