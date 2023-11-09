Royal Challengers Bangalore launches Dash of RCB with digital-first campaign 'Life is in the Mix'

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 9: In a major boost to its mission of becoming a global lifestyle brand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the leading IPL franchise and a subsidiary of Diageo India, has launched Dash of RCB a premium line of non-alcoholic cocktail and mocktail mixers.

The introduction of Dash of RCB marks an innovative extension of RCB's highly successful RCB Bar & Cafe venture. Launched with the digital-first campaign 'Life is in the Mix', this assortment of mixers celebrate life's rich diversities while embodying the resilience of the #PlayBold spirit of RCB. The campaign underlines how Dash of RCB not only amplifies moments of joy and achievement, but also provides solace during times of when the life goes out of plan, giving that much-needed push to go the extra mile and encourages you to live in the moment, embrace & champion both situations in life with equal grace and panache.

The campaign artfully captures a spectrum of emotions through a series of vibrant mood boards, showcasing people coming together with their loved ones in different settings like a vibrant party, colleagues sharing a moment after work, a relaxed afternoon and a cozy gathering of friends and family sharing heartwarming and joyful moments. No matter what the occasion and setting, Dash of RCB seamlessly blends into these moments, infusing them with distinct flavors and vitality, allowing their bold community to thrive.

Speaking about the launch of Dash of RCB, Rajesh V Menon, VP & Head of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said: "At the core of RCB's brand-building lies its ability to identify opportunities and trends, stay ahead of the time, and introduce innovations. The launch of Dash of RCB, the first innovation product from the stable of the fast-moving consumer good options that the cricket brand intends to launch in a bid to transform itself into a global lifestyle brand perfectly resonates with RCB's brand ethos and philosophy. Backed by extensive alco-bev experience and deep-rooted consumer insights from RCB Bar & Cafe, this launch will aim to further strengthen our presence in the F&B segment."

Its array of flavours and easy to make exceptional tastes with just a 3-step preparation: Ice, Spice and Dash, are the result of Diageo India's extensive understanding of the industry and inputs of top-tier mixologists associated with the brand.

As part of its ongoing brand development strategy, RCB has continually focused on introducing innovative offerings to enhance and diversify its brand presence in multiple segments and cater to a wider audience. This includes strategic collaborations such as the tie-up with Puma in the athleisure segment, innovative Hustle fitness app, and foray into the F&B segment through the widely acclaimed RCB Bar & Cafe.

Dash of RCB strives to make the art of creating refreshing drinks both simple and hassle-free, ensuring you can savor them anytime, anywhere. These signature flavors like Pink Paloma, Cranberry Cosmopolitan, and Green Apple are readily available across the country, offering a delightful experience.

Dash of RCB would be available on all leading e-commerce platforms in 250ml bottles with a price tag of INR 99 each.

According to the estimates by Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER), India's non-alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow to Rs. 1472 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7 per cent, from around Rs. 671 billion in 2019. This shows the immense market potential for non-alcoholic beverages that exist in India.

