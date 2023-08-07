Royal Razzle-Dazzle at SIBM Pune

SRV Media

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: The annual Inter-batch face-off between first- and second-year MBA students of SIBM Pune, ‘Colosseum’, turned out to be a staggeringly stellar event. Inspired by the pageantry and nobility of medieval times, this year’s theme, Royal Rumble, captured the essence of the grand battle witnessed in the hallowed halls of the wrestling world. The 31st day of July 2023 was abuzz with fervor as the fight for the most coveted trophy unfolded and pun intended, ‘Colosseum really put on a show!’

A fine assortment of management and cultural events provided a platform to the students to flaunt their talent and hone professional skills. Beginning with the management events in the morning, Bizzol fire and CEO Trailblazer were two such highly intuitive and engaging events that tested the participants on their negotiating prowess and leadership adroitness. The morning session culminated in a tie between the two batches that left the campus air tense and set the stage for the grandeur that was about to unravel a few hours later.

Speaking about the event Dr Ramakrishnan Raman, Director SIBM Pune shared “Marked by a series of spirited performances, the cultural events proved to be a resounding success, bringing alive the true spirit of Symbiosis’s, ‘The World is One Family’. ”

The coordinator of co curricular team Sarthak Gard, shared “We as a team strive to bring in a blend of fun and management ethos in the form of events and meets. ‘Colosseum’ is an annual Inter-batch face-off between first- and second-year MBA students and is influenced by the world of wrestling, Glam Slam, Talent SmackDown and Rhythm Rave were the events that formed the bouquet of the cultural lot. From mesmerizing dance performances to mellifluous musical renditions, the stage was a kaleidoscope of movements and emotions.”

Rajneeti, a flagship event of Colosseum didn’t fail to impress the audience and stole the limelight, captivating everyone in attendance. Right from candidates announcing their riveting manifestos to an unnervingly stirring press conference towards the end, the entire event left an indelible impression on the spectators. When the moment of truth arrived, the heart-stopping final score revealed, MBA 2 had emerged victorious. With great pride they lifted the trophy and were declared the reigning champions of Colosseum ‘23 - Royal Rumble. As the curtains fell, memories of laughter, unrelenting fighting spirit and artistic brilliance lingered in the Lavale hills around the SIBM Pune campus.

