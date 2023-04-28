Royal Stag Boombox creates the original sound of generation large

New Delhi [India], April 28 (/Mediawire): Celebrating the spirit of 'Living it Large', Seagram's Royal Stag presents Royal Stag Boombox, a first-of-its-kind musical experience. It is the sound of a young generation, a tribe that tends to make rather than follow trends, a tribe that is in constant search of soul-stirring experiences. Royal Stag Boombox audaciously brings together polar opposites of the music industry, the melody of Bollywood and the gully vibe of Hip-Hop, to make original music, to create a new soundscape.

Royal Stag Boombox mfests itself in two unique, engaging formats. An On Ground Experience where the festival travelled to five of India's biggest youth hubs - Mpal, Bhubaneswar, Indore, Pune and will reach Dehradun on 29th April offering a heady mix of enviable headline acts alongside food, culture and merchandise in each city.

The in-studio format is a unique Phygital music concept featuring four original Melody x Hip Hop music tracks which will be released as singles and videos across platforms soon.

Seagram's Royal Stag Boombox kicked off its first on-ground experience in Mpal, Karnataka on March 18, 2023 with musicians Amit Trivedi, SlowCheeta, Nikhita Gandhi and DJ Suketu. This was followed by Bhubaneswar, Odisha on March 25, 2023 with Badshah, Jasleen Royal, Dino James and DJ Yogii. The third on-ground experience took place in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on April 8, 2023 with Badshah, Bali, Nikhita Gandhi and DJ Yogii; and the fourth event in Pune, Maharashtra on April 15, 2023 with musicians Badshah, Bali, Nikhita Gandhi and DJ Ali Merchant.

With an audience of close to 25,000 swaying to the beats of this festival, the city experiences were abuzz with youthful energy. Each venue was beautifully lit with vibrant colours, featuring various facets of culture, merchandise, food and a myriad interactive experience for the audience to engage in. The mood and feel of the event were truly unique and youthful, reflective of the pulse of the respective cities. In addition to the headline performances, various other acts kept the audiences engaged during the events, including performances by local bands, dancers, flippers and beatboxers.

Kartik Mohindra, CMO, Pernod Ricard India, said, "Music and experience bring people together like nothing else and are natural enablers of conviviality. Royal Stag has always strived to pulse with the passion points of the youth of this country and Royal Stag Boombox is the perfect platform for the brand to connect with tomorrow's India. Royal Stag Boombox is a direct extension of the Royal Stag philosophy of "Living it Large," while offering a unique opportunity of coming together and enjoying new experiences. It has created a new soundscape by blending two exciting genres, hip-hop and melody; this might just become the new rhythm of young India!"

Ajay Gupte, CEO- South Asia, Wavemaker said, "Royal Stag has always positioned itself as a youth brand and with Royal Stag Boombox - a unique and engaging musical experience designed for the young consumer, we are taking it a step further. This is yet another innovative collaboration between Wavemaker and Pernod Ricard in the area of music and entertainment. We are confident that Royal Stag Boombox will appeal to the music lovers of the country and will be a huge success."

For many years, music has been a key consumer engagement pillar for the brand. Today, the youth tilts towards exploring exciting new forms of music. Contemporary genres such as hip-hop are becoming increasingly popular among the youth of the country, while Bollywood melodies remain integral to their cultural milieu. Royal Stag Boombox intends to stir the imagination of this generation, blending music they have inherited, Bollywood scores, with the genre that speaks to them, Hip Hop.

