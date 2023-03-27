RSB Wellness launches a new clinic in Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], March 27 (/SRV): RSB Wellness, a leading name in the beauty and wellness industry, has launched a new centre in Thane, Maharashtra. This new state-of-the-art facility offers a wide range of beauty and wellness services backed by the latest technology, FDA-approved machines and highly trained professionals.

The launch of this new clinic is a significant milestone for RSB Wellness, which has established itself as a trusted brand in the beauty and wellness industry. The company's commitment to providing exceptional services and products has earned it a loyal customer base, and this new clinic is poised to take the brand to new heights.

"Our new clinic in Thane is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class beauty and wellness services to our clients," said Radhika Gupta - CEO of RSB Wellness. "Our old centre in Thane was now falling short of space because of our growing clientele in the area."

The RSB Thane centre boasts a team of highly trained professionals dedicated to providing personalised services to each client. From med-facials and massages to hair treatments and body contouring, the clinic offers a comprehensive range of services designed to cater to the specific needs of each individual.

"The primary reason for our new clinic in Thane was to cater to the growing number of clients & add more services like our Bandra centre," said Dr Yogesh Gupta from RSB Wellness. "We have doubled the area to 1500 sqft and launched services like LIP blush, BB Glow and Microblading."

In addition to its range of services, RSB Wellness offers a range of high-quality beauty products that can be purchased online through its website. From skincare and haircare to makeup. The website offers a wide range of carefully curated products to meet the needs of its discerning clients.

The launch of RSB Wellness's new clinic in Thane, Mumbai, Maharashtra, is set to further strengthen its position as a leading name in the beauty and wellness industry. With its focus on providing exceptional services and treatments, the company is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

