Rudra Ecovation Showcases Anaura at Textile Fair India (TFI) 2025

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 15: Rudra Ecovation Ltd, Asia's largest vertically integrated recycling facility, participated in the Textile Fair India (TFI) held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, from July 10-12, 2025. The three-day event saw the who's who of India's textile and fashion industry, including major players like Reliance, coming together to explore sustainable innovations for the future.

Rudra Ecovation is India's only integrated plastic recycling plant with a capacity to recycle over 8.8 million PET bottles each day, saving approximately 1.4 lakh metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions annually. Fabric Production capacity of 3,20,000 Sq. Mt. each day. At the event, the company showcased its flagship upcycled fabric innovation - Anaura.

Anaura versatile range of fabrics are widely used in fashion apparel, sportswear, and home furnishings, and is available in both 100% sustainable and blended fabric options. Not only sustainable, Anaura also meets the best international quality standards, making it the preferred choice for premium brands worldwide.

Rudra Ecovation displayed its recent merchandise collaborations for global giants Ferrari and Shell, underlining Anaura's versatile application and premium quality. Leading Indian brands like Octave have also adopted Anaura for their product ranges.

Equipped with latest European machinery and advanced AI & ML-based quality control systems, Rudra Ecovation is rapidly becoming the top preference for high-quality premium recycled fabrics in both domestic and global markets. Their commitment to India's China Plus One strategy is evident, as the company strengthens its position as a reliable import substitute. With UK export markets opening up for textiles, Rudra Ecovation stands to benefit significantly, backed by its unique product range and massive production capacity of 3,20,000 sq. m. of Anaura fabric each day.

Speaking about the event, a company spokesperson said: "Textile Fair India (TFI) provided an excellent platform to highlight Rudra Ecovation's commitment towards circular economy solutions. Anaura represents our dedication to creating high-quality, eco-conscious fabrics that empower brands to meet their sustainability goals without compromising on design or comfort."

About Rudra Ecovation:

Rudra Ecovation is a pioneer in India's recycling and sustainability landscape. With a fully integrated recycling setup, it transforms used PET bottles into high-quality recycled fibres and fabrics. Its diverse product range includes:

* Anaura - premium recycled fabrics for fashion, sports, and furnishings

* Recycled polyester staple fibre (PSF)

* Recycled PET flakes

* Yarns for textile and industrial applications

* Non-woven carpets for automotive, flooring, and industrial use

By innovating at scale and adopting cutting-edge technologies, Rudra Ecovation enables brands to switch to sustainable alternatives seamlessly and cost-effectively, supporting India's journey towards self-reliance and environmental stewardship.

For more information, visit www.rudraecovation.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor