Rudra Jaiitly Leads with "Akhiyan" A Soulful Collaboration with Kaptaan, Gurmeet Singh & Diljit Chitti

New Delhi [India], August 21: The independent music scene welcomes a powerful new release with "Akhiyan", a genre-blending love anthem featuring emotive vocals by Kaptaan and masterful composition by Gurmeet Singh, produced under the visionary label Verrsa Vibe. Already making waves across digital platforms, the track is quickly positioning itself as one of 2025's most heartfelt indie-pop offerings.

A Track That Speaks Through Emotion

Akhiyan beautifully balances raw emotion with rhythmic allure. Penned by Diljit Chitti, the track's stirring melody and heartfelt lyricism invite listeners into a story of love, longing, and vulnerability. Kaptaan's expressive vocals, paired with Gurmeet Singh's rich composition, elevate the song beyond conventional romantic ballads, creating a deeply immersive experience.

The Vision Behind the Sound

Music Director Gurmeet Singh brings his refined touch to Akhiyan. Known for his polished arrangements and sensitivity to emotional nuance, Singh crafts a soundscape that resonates with both contemporary listeners and traditional music lovers, making the track feel both modern and timeless.

A Label with Purpose: Verrsa Vibe

Founded by Rudra Jaiitly, Verrsa Vibe has rapidly emerged as a trailblazer in India's independent music scene. With his visionary initiative, Gateway to Bollywood (GTB), Rudra has shaped the label into more than just a platformit is a cultural movement that champions genre-fluid artistry and uncompromising production quality.

In a short span, Verrsa Vibe has become a creative launchpad for next-gen talent, empowering artists to innovate while redefining contemporary Indian music. By merging authenticity with commercial appeal, the label continues to set new benchmarks in the indie-pop and mainstream fusion space.

Artist Statements

Speaking about the release, Kaptaan shared:

"Akhiyan is a piece of my heart. We wanted to create something timeless and relatable, and I believe this collaboration has achieved just that."

Music Director Gurmeet Singh added:

"Music is about connection, and with Akhiyan, we've crafted a sound that blends emotion with freshness. Working with Kaptaan, Diljit, Rudra, and the entire team was a memorable experience."

Credits - The Team Behind "Akhiyan"

* Singer: Kaptaan (@its_kaptaanofficial)

* Lyricist: Diljit Chitti (@daljitchitti)

* Music Director: Gurmeet Singh (@gurmeetsinghhofficial)

* Producer: Verrsa Vibe | Rudra Jaiitly (@verrsavibe @rudra_j03)

* Project Head: Sandeep Malhi (@thesandeepmalhi)

* Strategy, Label Relations & Marketing: Manuj Rajput (Bolsterflip Media)

Trending with a Digital-First Pulse

Since its release, Akhiyan has quickly gained traction across social media, particularly on Instagram where fans are creating Reels and short-form videos inspired by the track's emotional resonance. Its blend of lyrical depth and melodic beauty is driving organic engagement and fan-led virality.

Akhiyan is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Listen to Akhiyan: https://shorturl.at/Oy3uc

Watch the video: https://youtu.be/GCkk1gL7ZCk?si=A7f6W9L_o6-t2rCP

Stay updated with Verrsa Vibe:

* Facebook: @verrsavibe

* Twitter: @verrsavibe

* Instagram: @verrsavibe

