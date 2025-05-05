Ryan Group of Schools Continues Its Legacy of Academic Excellence in ICSE 2025 Results

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: The Ryan Group of Schools proudly celebrates the outstanding performance of its students in the ICSE 2025 Board Examinations. With multiple high scorers across campuses nationwide, Ryanites have once again showcased academic excellence, commitment, and holistic growth.

Top Performers from the Ryan Group of Schools:

1. Ms. Chahak Khemkha, Ryan International School, Malad - 99.4%

2. Ms. Katherine Mary Kannankeril, Ryan International School, Kundalahalli - 99.4%

3. Mst. Konda Shashank, Ryan International School, Kundalahalli - 99.4%

4. Ms. Sanchit Arora, Ryan International School, Kundalahalli - 99.2%

5. Ms. Aditi Punit Shah, Ryan International School, Chembur - 99.2%

6. Ms. Barnika Sagarika Rout, Ryan International School, Nashik - 99%

7. Ms. Mitali Manjusha Suresh, Ryan International School, Kundalahalli - 98.8%

8. Ms. Anvi Pravin Phokmare, Ryan International School, Chembur - 98.4%

9. Ms. Saesha Shaw, Ryan International School, Goregoan - 98.2%

10. Ms. Anika Tanwar, Ryan International School, Nerul - 98%

11. Ms. Soumya Amit Joshi, Cambridge School, Kandivali - 98%

12. Ms. Anagha Adiga K, Ryan International School, Yelahanka - 98%

13. Ms. Saloni Sushil Punmiya, Cambridge School, Kandivali - 97.8%

14. Mst. Rohan Singh, Ryan International School, Chembur - 97.8%

15. Mst. Jainil Shaileshkumar Mistry, Ryan International School, Dumas - 97.67%

Voices from the Toppers:

Ms. Chahak Khemkha shared, "I'm thrilled with my resultsit's truly a proud moment for me and my family. I was hoping for a score above 95%, but this has surpassed my expectations. I plan to pursue engineering and will be preparing for the JEE Main exam. Balancing academics with extracurriculars was key, as I believe skill development is just as important."

Ms. Aditi Punit Shah said, "Scoring 99.2% is a dream come true! I'm proud to be a Ryanite and want to thank my incredible teachers for their constant support. My parents kept me motivated through every phase of learning, and I'm also grateful to my friends who stood by me throughout this journey. This achievement is the student-centric approacresult of consistent effort, encouragement, and belief. I aspire to become a Chartered Accountant and am excited for the path ahead."

Madam Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group of Schools, congratulated the students and said, "We thank our Lord Jesus Christ for these outstanding ICSE results. Our students' consistent excellence is a reflection of their dedication and the nurturing environment we've cultivated. We appreciate the support of our parents, and the unwavering commitment of our teachers who continue to inspire and guide our students. At Ryan Group, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide quality, holistic education that prepares students for life."

A Student's Journey:

Ansh Karnavar, student of Ryan International School, ICSE Malad, and a passionate table tennis player, reflected on his path:

"There were moments this year when I felt completely lost trying to balance my studies and my passion for sports. But my school stood by me like a rock. The guidance I received helped me align my focus. Whenever I felt low after a tough game or a setback, I would recall the Ryan Pledge and the vision of our respected Chairman, Sir Dr. A.F. Pinto. Those words always gave me courage. I am thrilled to have scored 89.4% in my exams."

The continued academic excellence of Ryan International Schools stands as a testament to the Group's student-centric approach and personalized learning frameworks, ensuring every student reaches their fullest potential.

