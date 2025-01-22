Ryan International School Expands to Hyderabad, Launches Two New Campuses, to Offer Innovative Educational Experience

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 22: Ryan International School is set to expand its national educational footprint in Hyderabad with the launch of two campuses at Kompally and Gandi Maisamma, located near the Outer Ring Road's Exit #5. Spread across 2.4 lacs square feet, both the campuses are set to commence operations in April 2025. These state-of-the-art facilities are designed to provide a comprehensive and innovative learning environment for students from Montessori 1 through Grade 12, with plans to expand grades annually.

This expansion builds upon the group's existing strong presence in the city, which already includes Ryan International School at Kondapur and Johnson Grammar School Habsiguda and Mallapur Campuses (Managed School) Hyderabad..

"Our vision is to create an educational ecosystem that goes beyond traditional learning," says Dr. Grace Pinto, Managing Director of Ryan Group. "We're not just opening schools; we're opening gateways to holistic development, where students are nurtured to become global citizens, critical thinkers, and innovative problem solvers."

Each campus will accommodate up to 2,200 students with 12: 1 Teacher ratio for the junior years and 15:1 for the other grades ensuring personalised attention for students.

The campuses feature an impressive array of specialised learning spaces that would include Innovation labs , Media studies- Ryan Studio, Creative studio- Art Room , music rooms, libraries, dance with multimedia-enabled classrooms, and dedicated science laboratories. The school's unique programs set it apart from conventional educational institutions, offering students extraordinary opportunities for growth and exploration.

Highlights of the school's innovative programs include the English Language Enrichment Programme (ELEP), which will help students develop confident communication skills, and the Math Centre of Excellence, designed to transform math learning into an engaging and enjoyable experience. The Innovation Academy and Innovation Lab provide hands-on STEM learning, introducing students to design thinking, critical problem-solving, and engineering principles from a young age. Ryan Beyond Breaking News (BBN) Program: A program that teaches students about communication and journalism, and helps them develop teamwork and leadership skills. Students learn about the workings of a teleprompter, and gain insights into.

Dr. A.F. Pinto, Chairman of Ryan Group mentions "We believe in nurturing not just academic excellence, but also developing essential life skills, Our curriculum is meticulously crafted to ensure students develop creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, and a global perspective."

Beyond academics, the school offers a comprehensive approach to student development through:

* KASSM approach: The school's innovative KASSM framework emphasizes Knowledge, Attitude, Skills, and Social and Moral Values as foundational pillars of education.

* IKIGAI Centre of Learning: A dedicated center focusing on foundational, passion-building, and vocational initiatives

* Sports Academy of Excellence: A robust sports program with in-school and after-school components, including scientifically planned sessions, specialized coaching, and opportunities for competitions

* Innovative Learner Centered Experiential Learning: An approach that allows students to actively explore themes across subjects through real-life based activities and projects

Health and Safety is not a mere slogan at our schools it's a school culture. Our Schools are inspected and certified as Safe School with Platinum ratings, in school health and Safety in collaboration with Bureau Veritas the Global leader in Assessment and Certification.

The campuses prioritize student safety with comprehensive Health, Safety, and Child Protection (HSCP) measures. These include CCTV surveillance, a dedicated safety committee, fire safety equipment, an infirmary with qualified nurse, Student Counsellor, Special Educators, with a rigorous background and police verification for all employees and Support staff. School buses are equipped with Female attendant, first aid boxes, Breath Analyzer checks, GPS, CCTV, and speed governors to ensure student security during transportation.

With a legacy of 48 years in education and a commitment to innovative learning, Ryan International School's new Hyderabad campuses promise to be more than just educational institutions, they are incubators of future leaders, innovators, and global citizens.

Ryan International Group of Institutions is India's leading K-12 group of schools. They are dedicated to the comprehensive development of the students. They teach young minds to discover, learn, think, express and explore their abilities and potential, to become responsible citizens of the world. Their first school in Mumbai started in 1976. Since then, the Ryan International Group has grown to 150+ schools, 48 Years of Excellence in Education, more than 5 Lakhs happy parents. With more than forty years of experience, they remain as committed to excellence in education today as the day they started, as they help shape the future of the students, their families, societies, nations and the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor