SabPaisa Rebrands as a Bolder, User-Centric and Innovative Payment Aggregator

SabPaisa Rebrands as a Bolder and Innovative Payment Aggregator

New Delhi (India), July 10: SabPaisa, a leading Payment gateway, is proud to announce that they are rebranding with a transformative positioning in the payments landscape and a commitment to cutting-edge technology and exceptional user experiences. SabPaisa has undergone a comprehensive rebranding process to enhance its market presence and reinforce its dedication to providing better technology and improved products. With its growing bank partnerships and network across the country, the company now aims to be an even more reliable and bolder Payment Aggregator in the industry. Using its 1 million cash counters that enable offline digital payments, the payment aggregator platform claims to provide an even stronger payment collection base.

SabPaisa has developed a new visual identity as part of its rebranding strategy. That includes a refreshed logo and brand colours that reflect the company’s innovative spirit and forward-thinking approach. A newly designed website reflects the organisation’s core values and objectives, which include trust, inclusivity, accountability, reliability, and technological advancement.

The CEO & Co-founder of SabPaisa, Mr Pathikrit Dasgupta, said, ‘Our rebranding marks a significant milestone in our journey as a Payment Aggregator.’ ‘We are excited to introduce our new identity, which represents our commitment to offering cutting-edge solutions designed to cater to the changing needs of our clients.

The RBI In-principle authorised Payment Aggregator, SabPaisa, has expanded its product portfolio to offer innovative payment solutions tailored to businesses’ evolving needs.

SabPaisa has invested significantly in its technology infrastructure and has enhanced its product suite to offer merchants a comprehensive range of high-tech solutions. Powered with the latest PCI DSS and AWS updates, the company has enhanced its platform’s capabilities through rigorous research and development.

Constantly coming up with new solutions, SabPaisa also offers its services on a subscription-based model, so no more worrying; this helps users to use the benefits of the services offered by SabPaisa without being hard on their pockets. These include advanced fraud detection mechanisms, real-time analytics, customisable payment gateway services, and a comprehensive dashboard, empowering merchants with the tools they need to thrive in today’s rapidly changing marketplace.

The new look of SabPaisa reflects its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and its determination to be a leading player in the payment aggregation industry. By embracing this new identity, the company aims to strengthen its position as a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes, helping them streamline their payment processes and drive growth.

Headquartered in Delhi, SabPaisa’s corporate office is in Kolkata and has 7 other offices across the country. The payment aggregator platform trusted by large enterprises, banks, and Government institutions, online businesses for payment collection, SabPaisa recently obtained In-Principle Authorisation from the RBI to function as a Payment Aggregator (PA). The company has more than 3000 trusted mega clients, including UPSSSC, NIOS, Agra University, AIIMS Patna, RRC, Kalyani University, and many more.

To know more about SabPaisa, visit – https://sabpaisa.in/

