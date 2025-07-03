SAC Group, a Member of WPG Holdings, Partners with Axelera AI to Expand into the Edge AI Market and Map Out a New Blueprint for Smart Applications

PRNewswire

Taipei [Taiwan], July 3: As generative AI and edge computing technologies continue to evolve, Edge AI has become a key driving force for industries pursuing smart transformation. Recognizing this opportunity, Silicon Application Corp. (SAC) Group, a subsidiary of WPG Holdings and a global leader in semiconductor component distribution, announced today that it has obtained exclusive distribution rights for Axelera AIan emerging European Edge AI chip companyin the Asia-Pacific region. The two parties will collaborate to combine SAC's strengths in supply chain integration with Axelera AI's technological innovation, aiming to help equipment manufacturers accelerate the development of Edge AI devices, enable independent software vendors (ISVs) to innovate more rapidly, and enhance the capabilities of system integrators (SIs) in deploying their smart applications.

"To promote the widespread adoption of AI, we launched the global partner programthe Axelera Partner Accelerator Network Program. We are pleased to have WPG Holdings' SAC Group as our core strategic partner in the Asia-Pacific region, working together to accelerate the implementation and application of Edge AI solutions," said John Wilkins, Global Channel Sales Director at Axelera AI. Wilkins pointed out that SAC brings deep technical resources, long-standing customer relationships, and a strong commitment to innovationqualities that make them the ideal partner to bring our transformative AI technologies to broader markets. Through our partnership with SAC, we believe that equipment manufacturers, SIs, and ISVs will be able to adopt Axelera AI's highly flexible, high-performance, and scalable Edge AI solutions more quickly. This will shorten development cycles from proof of concept to mass production, and accelerate the deployment of smart applications from edge to cloud across various fields such as security surveillance, drones, retail, healthcare, and industrial automation."

"The SAC Group's vision of promoting smart applications through Edge AI aligns perfectly with Axelera AI's core mission of driving the widespread adoption of AI technologies," said Lawrance Chang, Vice President of Tactical Development BU at WPG Holdings' SAC Group. He noted that many of the product lines currently distributed by SAC already support Edge AI applications, spanning diverse scenarios such as smart manufacturing, smart buildings, and in-vehicle systems. This collaboration will further enhance and complete SAC's Edge AI product portfolio. Looking ahead, SAC will continue to strengthen its technical support capabilities, offering customers end-to-end servicesfrom early-stage evaluation and product selection recommendations to system integration testing. This will help clients adopt Edge AI technologies and solutions more efficiently, as they move together toward a fully intelligent AI-driven future.

"In the first half of 2025, WPG Holdings achieved the highest global revenue among semiconductor distributors and has consistently led the industry in technological investment related to computing chips," said Eddie Chou, Senior Project Director in the CEO Office at WPG Holdings. Since the rapid rise of AI in 2023, WPG Holdings has launched an AI acceleration initiative focused on three core areas. On the product front, the company has expanded its AI product portfolio to meet growing customer demand and has been recognized by over 30 suppliers of AI-related chipsincluding those specializing in compute, power management, and other critical components supporting AI applications. It is now fully capable of providing a complete range of hardware and resources required for AI servers and data centres. In terms of services, WPG Holdings has trained its sales teams to gain a deep understanding of AI project requirements. In addition to basic component support, it now offers advanced, integrated sales services for system-level servers and AI computing power management. From an investment perspective, WPG Holdings has participated in strategic investments in advanced-process IC design, helping more strategic partners build a thriving and collaborative AI ecosystem. Aspiring to become a key player in the AI industry chain, WPG Holdings' reliable partnership with Axelera AI serves as a concrete step toward realizing a mutually beneficial and prosperous future for the whole industry.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is delivering the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the Edge. Its industry-defining Metis® AI platform - a complete hardware and software solution for AI inference at the edge - makes computer vision applications more accessible, powerful, and user-friendly than ever before. Based in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, and the UK, with over 195 employees in 18 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware comes from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies.

About WPG Holdings and Its Subsidiary SAC Group

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, WPG Holdings is a leading international electronics distributor in the Asia-Pacific region. WPG operates through four key semiconductor component distributorsWPIg, SACg, AITg, and YOSUNgand serves as a franchise partner to approximately 250 suppliers. With a workforce of 5,000 employees across 69 offices worldwide, WPG achieved unaudited revenue of NT$880.61 billion in 2024. As the first holding company in the semiconductor component industry, WPG combines global operations with local agility to support long-term growth across the Asia-Pacific market. WPG has been awarded the Outstanding International Branded Distributor Award for 24 consecutive years. WPG Holdings remains committed to advancing ESG and sustainable development. For three consecutive years, the company has received international recognition with an MSCI ESG Rating of A. Amid evolving manufacturing trends, we are transforming into a data-driven enterprise and positioning ourselves as a Logistics-as-a-Service (LaaS) provider to promote smart logistics and assist our customers in facing the challenges of smart manufacturing.

As a member of WPG Holdings, SAC Group offers a comprehensive product portfolio and holds distribution rights for leading IC manufacturers such as Infineon, MediaTek, Samsung, Amphenol, Winbond, ams OSRAM, Elan, Richtek, Nuvoton, and SiTime. SAC Group serves a diverse customer base across automotive, industrial, IoT, communication networking, computing, and consumer electronics sectors.

