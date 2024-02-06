Sachin Patil, MD & CEO of Messe Stuttgart India Applauds Union Budget 2024’s Infrastructure Boost for Exhibition and MICE Industry

New Delhi (India), February 6: Applauding Union Budget 2024, Sachin Patil, MD & CEO of Messe Stuttgart India said, “ It is High Time to recognise the pivotal role of Exhibition and Trade Fair sector in propelling India onto the global stage. India’s emergence as a major hub for international events, exhibitions, and conferences is both promising and challenging.

The future growth prospects for this sector are immense, and it’s heartening to witness growing interest from foreign trade bodies and industry associations. This underscores the tremendous potential that our country holds as a MICE destination. However, for India to truly emerge as a global MICE powerhouse, we must extend our focus beyond Metro Cities to other tier II cities. A decentralised approach to event infrastructure development will not only distribute economic benefits more equitably but also enhance the accessibility and reach of international events.

I commend the Union Budget 2024's strategic focus on infrastructure development. The launch of the National Infrastructure Pipeline and the PM Gati Shakti Yojana, backed by significant investments exceeding 150 lakh crores, is indeed a forward-looking move by the government. The emphasis on roads, railways, logistics, and green energy aligns seamlessly with the core facets of the exhibition and MICE industry. A robust and well-connected infrastructure is the backbone of successful exhibitions and events, facilitating seamless logistics, transportation, and sustainable practices. This budgetary support is a boon for our industry, promising increased accessibility and efficiency in organizing and attending events. The renewed focus on green energy is particularly noteworthy, reflecting a commitment to sustainability that resonates with the values of the exhibition sector.

These infrastructure initiatives will play a pivotal role in revitalizing the exhibition and MICE industry. We look forward to leveraging these developments to enhance the overall experience for exhibitors and attendees alike. I believe that a strong infrastructure foundation sets the stage for successful exhibitions, fostering economic growth and creating a conducive environment for business collaborations.

