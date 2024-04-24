Sachin Salunkhe is a name that is closely associated with astute business sense and innovative leadership in the Indian entrepreneurship scene. Salunkhe, a Mumbai University alumnus, set out to transform the financial services industry with a strong desire to start his own business. His early work with clearing houses and financial institutions cleared the path for the development of cross-border fund transfer systems such as Target, ACSS, CHAPS, and SWIFT.

Salunkhe’s entrepreneurial prowess is evident through his chairmanship of several major companies, including Glocal Food Works, Eumsig Foodworks, Coffee & More, Super Galaxy Sports, Edge Aviation, Cafe Peter, and Wasabi 15. His ability to identify and capitalize on promising business opportunities has been instrumental in the growth and success of these ventures.

His exceptional contributions have earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious 13th Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award 2023 for Promising Businessman of The Year by the 14th President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, ‘Maharashtra Ratna', a Prestigious Award by the State of Maharashtra from the honourable Cabinet Minister Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, ‘Gaurav Shri Samman 2023' from the honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, 2023 in Raj Bhavan. To honour his entrepreneurial journey, he received the Rashtriya Abhiman Puraskar ‘President circle of the year' from the honourable Nitin Gadkari and Indian Entrepreneurship Awards 2023 Promising Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 from the honourable Cabinet Minister of Government of Maharashtra, Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Blackhat Syndicus, Salunkhe’s flourishing business, has made a name for itself in the fintech sector, especially when it comes to maximising foreign investments and encouraging the development of a strong worldwide ecosystem. The business is leading the charge to attend Global Fintech Fests, a global series of events including prominent CEOs and CXOs. With Sachin Salunkhe representing India with pride on this esteemed stage, the recent edition of the fest in Indonesia was a huge success and a major turning point in the banking and technology industries.

From a young entrepreneur to a global business leader, Sachin Salunkhe stands as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and a symbol of India’s entrepreneurial spirit on the global stage.

