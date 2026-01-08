Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter-in-Law Saaniya Chandhok Is Granddaughter of This Business Tycoon

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, according to media reports. The wedding will be held as a private ceremony in Mumbai, with only family members and close friends in attendance. Wedding rituals are scheduled to begin on March 3.

Arjun and Sania got engaged in a simple ceremony in August last year. Chandhok belongs to a prominent Mumbai-based business family. She is the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai, head of the Gravis Group.

The Gravis Group has interests in the hospitality and food sectors. Ravi Ghai is associated with the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive and also owns the popular brand The Brooklyn Creamery. He studied Hotel Administration at Cornell University and began managing his father, Iqbal Kishan Ghai’s, business in 1967. Over the years, he launched ventures such as Quality Ice Cream and the Natraj Hotel, which later became the InterContinental. He also introduced the Baskin-Robbins franchise in SAARC countries. Currently, he serves as the non-executive chairman of Gravis Hospitality Limited and holds key positions in several other companies.

Saaniya Chandhok has carved her own entrepreneurial path and is the founder and director of a luxury pet spa in Mumbai named ‘Mr. Pause’.

A few months ago, reports emerged about a family dispute involving Ravi Ghai. As per a report by the Free Press Journal, he had filed a complaint against his son, Gaurav Ghai, at the Marine Drive police station, alleging misuse of his signature and financial fraud during his cancer treatment.