Sacred Silks

Participating Designers with Dr. Neeraj Chadha, MD Haryana Tourism, Sunil Sethi, FDCI, MD Sinha, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism and Heritage, Govt. of Haryana and Sanjay Verma, Secretary

Eight designers showcased the beauty of Benarasi silks at the FDCI show, in collaboration with Haryana Tourism, on Feb 9

New Delhi (India), February 10, 2023: The Fashion Design Council of India curated a show at the 36th International Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023, in association with Haryana Tourism, on February 9, 2023. Titled “Benaras – A tribute to the Senses”, it paid homage to the rustling silks of Benaras, which have withstood the test of time and tide.

Bringing alive the glory of the ghats, the serenity of the river Ganga and the magnificent ode to the calm it imbues, eight designers showcased their interpretation of this holy city which has been a potent leitmotif. Abhishek Gupta, Amita Gupta Sustainable, Asha Gautam, Hemang Agrawal, Pawan Sachdeva, Shruti Sancheti, Suket Dhir, and Tanmaya and Manish, presented six ensembles each. The backdrop transported the onlooker to the magical ethos of the city, replete with intriguing myths and mythology.

Shri M.D Sinha, IFS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Govt of Haryana and Vice Chairman, Surajkund Mela Authority said, “The city of Varanasi is a microcosm of all that defines India. Despite being witness to ancient civilizations come and go over centuries, Kashi is still alive, unabashedly colorful, and wonderfully rich in history and legends. Through our fashion show, we have showcased the vibrancy and the innate love for life of its inhabitants, during the Surajkund International Crafts Mela.”

Sunil Sethi, FDCI said, “Benaras represents diversity and harmony in human existence, which post-covid has become imperative to embrace. Taking this thought forward through the medium of its luscious silks with their inherent radiance, are our designers, who have resuscitated the loom. We are delighted to collaborate with Surajkund Mela and Haryana Tourism for this initiative that highlights the beauty of this exquisite textile.’’

