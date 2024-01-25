Sacumen Attains SOC 2 Type II Certification

SRV Media

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25: Sacumen, a Cybersecurity Product Engineering Services Company, announces its successful completion of the SOC 2 Type II audit as of December 15, 2023. This achievement simply means that the three pillars of securityConfidentiality, Integrity, and Availabilityconcerning customers' data are well intact and valid as per the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria.

"I'm delighted to the core and thankful to my team members whose efforts ensured we achieved a milestone that testifies to our integrity as a Cybersecurity Product Engineering Services provider," said Nitesh Sinha, Founder and CEO of Sacumen. "In the cybersecurity space, the basic thing that we teach our technical and non-technical workforce is to protect both their own and our clients' data, as one cannot be ignored for the other. We understand the criticality of sensitive information and are committed to maintaining the trust that our customers bestow upon us. This achievement is evidence of our unwavering commitment," added Nitesh.

What is SOC 2 Type II Compliance?

In layman's terms, it's a detailed report card that tells how good a business organization is regarding the safety and security of its customers' data over a certain period, based on specific industry standards.

Technically speaking, SOC 2 Type II is a type of audit and certification that evaluates how well a company safeguards customer data and information. It's based on a set of standards called Trust Service Criteria, focusing on the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of data within a company.

It specifically assesses not just the company's policies and procedures related to these criteria but also how well they've been implemented over a period of time (usually a minimum of six months). It involves an independent audit conducted by a third party to ensure that the company's systems and practices are working effectively to protect sensitive information.

"Acquiring this certification is an achievement that we all can be proud of because it'll ensure that the trust we've been building in the market is further solidifying, promising more business in the near future," said Praneeth Kudithipudi, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Sacumen. "We've also planned to have this security audit every year to establish a legacy of meeting excellent standards of security over a considerable period of time," ensured Praneeth.

"The SOC 2 Type II certification confirms that our technical processes, controls, and procedures are in line with highly authoritative and globally accepted security standards when it comes to protecting sensitive customer data," said Subhashish Lahiri, VP of Engineering at Sacumen. Adding further, he said, "The requirements set forth by AICPA were quite demanding, but thanks to our diligent planning, constant monitoring, and continual improvement, we were able to achieve this prestigious certification."

About Sacumen

Arguably the only company that works only with Cybersecurity Product companies in the space of product engineering in the world.

Recognized among the leading product engineering services companies in the Cybersecurity space, Sacumen has witnessed 100% YoY growth over the last few years and continues to see accelerated growth. Sacumen has received recognition and awards from distinguished firms such as Zinnov, Global InfoSec, Economic Times, MSME, Entrepreneur, Great Place to Work, etc.

With cybersecurity threats increasing day by day, Sacumen is committed to engineering cybersecurity products that detect security threats or attacks on a real-time basis. We have been demonstrating our expertise in the areas of SIEM, IAM, Ticketing Systems, Incident Response, Cloud Applications, Cloud Monitoring, Threat Intelligence Feed, Endpoint Security, Cloud Storage, DevOps, GRC, Vulnerability Management, Authentication, and more. Being able to respond with minimal manual integration is our core strength. These unique abilities can potentially create a massive wave of transformation in the Cybersecurity ecosystem.

For more information, please contact: marketing@sacumen.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor