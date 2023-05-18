Safecon India wins the Title for the "Best Safety Consultancy Organisation in West Bengal" at Brand Empower's GEA2023 Awards

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/SRV): Safecon India, a leading provider of comprehensive safety solutions, has been conferred with the title for the "Best Safety Consultancy Organisation in West Bengal" at the prestigious Global Excellence Awards (GEA2023). Madhuri Dixit Nene, the Chief Guest of the event, presented the award to Sourav Sarkar, the owner of Safecon India. The award recognizes Safecon India's outstanding commitment to managing occupational health and safety (OHS) risks effectively and providing top-notch safety consultancy services.

Safecon India offers a wide range of services aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of workers and organizations. Their comprehensive offerings include: managing OHS risks effectively; inspection, testing, and certification of various equipment under the purview of Factories Act and Rules; repairing, maintenance, and servicing of EOT cranes, hoists, and other equipment; supply of qualified and experienced safety manpower; onsite and online training for industrial workers, etc.

Sourav Sarkar, the visionary owner of Safecon India, expressed his gratitude by stating, "We are truly honored to receive this prestigious Global Excellence Award 2023. This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work, expertise, and commitment to ensuring workplace safety. We are grateful to our clients for their trust and support, which motivates us to continually raise the bar and deliver exceptional safety consultancy services". With his profound expertise and dedication to safety, Sarkar has been instrumental in shaping Safecon India's success and establishing it as a trusted name in the industry.

The GEA2023 awards were hosted by Brand Empower, a leading market research, PR, and branding agency that has helped business leaders bring their businesses into the limelight through innovative strategies and out-of-the-box solutions. Brand Empower stepped towards the direction of presenting the Global Excellence Awards to acknowledge various business entities and classified them on the basis of their innovative idea, strategies, leadership, product deliverables, etc. The most proficient and veteran personality who came up to build the empire of Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. and Brand Empower is Rahul Ranjan Singh. His incredible experience and unstoppable attitude established his company as a brand that supports his contemporary business leaders.

Safecon India's unwavering commitment to providing high-quality safety solutions, their dedication to excellence, and their deep understanding of industry regulations have set them apart in the safety consultancy landscape. Their innovative and tailored approach ensures that businesses can operate in a safe environment while complying with all relevant safety standards. The company continues to drive advancements in the safety consultancy domain and is dedicated to helping organizations maintain the highest safety standards while fostering a culture of safety.

