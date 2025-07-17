Safer Roads Start Here: Kia India & TSL Foundation Flag Off 'Kia Buckle Up' in Gurugram, Ushering in a New Era of Road Safety Innovation

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 17: In a landmark step towards enhancing road safety infrastructure in the National Capital Region, the Buckle Up initiative was formally flagged off today by Kia and TSL Foundation in Gurugram. The initiative aims to install 750 crash barriers at high-risk accident-prone locations across the city in close coordination with the Gurugram Traffic Police.

The ceremonial event was graced by the presence of senior dignitaries including ACP of Gurugram Traffic Police, along with senior representatives from Kia India and TSL Foundation - the implementing partner for the initiative.

Designed to reduce road fatalities and enhance commuter safety, Buckle-Up project focuses on strengthening physical safety infrastructure on roads, particularly at blind turns, intersections, and highways with high vehicular density. These modern crash barriers will serve as a crucial line of defense for motorists and pedestrian alike.

Speaking at the event, the ACP of Gurugram said, "Gurugram has witnessed a steady rise in vehicle movement over the years. This initiative by Kia India and TSL Foundation aligns perfectly with our mission to create a safer road environment for all citizens."

The event was graced by the following dignitaries from Kia India - Mr. Joonsuk Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India; Mr. Kapil Bindal; Mr. Sajal Jaiswal; and Mr. Mandeep Singh, along with Mr. Sahil Arora, Ms. Apoorva Sharma and Ms. Subhi Kishore from TSL Foundation.

Mr. Joonsuk Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said: "At Kia, safety is an uncompromisable core value. Buckle-Up is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to create a tangible impact towards making on-Indian roads safer. Through strong partnerships with enforcement agencies and community stakeholders, we aim to deliver lasting safety outcomes."

Mr. Sahil Arora, CEO, TSL Group added, "Through strategic collaborations with law enforcement and corporates like Kia India, we can deliver scalable solutions that directly impact public safety on the roads. We're proud to be a part of this life-saving great initiative."

This public-private collaboration stands as a model for proactive, impact-driven interventions that place citizen welfare at the center of development.

