Safety is Air India's "unwavering commitment": CEO Wilson apprises Maharaja Club members about measures taken after AI171 crash

New Delhi [India], August 6 : Air India MD and CEO Campbell Wilson on Wednesday wrote letters to members of its frequent flyer programme 'Maharaja Club', apprising them of the safety measures the airline has taken after the unfortunate AI171 crash in Ahmedabad.

The CEO and MD stated that, at Air India, the safety of the passengers, crew, and aircraft is not just a priority; it is their "unwavering commitment and the foundation of every decision we make".

Following the tragic accident of AI171 in June, it is understandable that there is heightened scrutiny and concern about air travel.

"I would therefore like to share the measures we have taken to reinforce our operations," he wrote in emails to the Maharaja Club members, as he continued to highlight every measure taken to regain flyers' confidence.

Air India has ensured detailed inspections of their fleet of Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft.

Each aircraft underwent inspections under the oversight of India's aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and "we confirm that no issues were found during these inspections," Campbell Wilson wrote.

"As with some other international airlines, we also inspected the fuel control switch mechanism of Boeing 737 and 787-8 aircraft, likewise with no findings. We continue to work closely with regulators, maintaining full transparency and ensuring that every action we take aligns with the highest standards of safety and care," he continued.

The voluntary "Safety Pause" also continues, entailing a temporary reduction in Air India's schedule to accommodate additional pre-flight checks and mitigate the impact of regional airspace closures.

"We also took the opportunity of additional ground time to accelerate upgrades to improve aircraft reliability and to strengthen how we manage delays and disruptions," the CEO and MD wrote.

He further reassured that Air India's regular safety protocols are rigorous and multi-layered, with every aircraft undergoing thorough checks before take-off by trained engineers and pilots.

"Maintenance is conducted at certified facilities before and between flights. Our pilots, cabin crew, and engineers train regularly at the Air India Training Academy, ensuring full alignment with the latest safety procedures and global best practices and our Integrated Operations Control Centre tracks every flight in real time, monitoring weather, crew, and aircraft performance," he added.

All of Air India's processes are backed by a comprehensive Safety Management System aligned with global aviation standards and fully compliant with DGCA and the UN International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, he reaffirmed.

The Air India top official also apprised the frequent flyers that their phased restoration of international operations from August 1, 2025, with full resumption targeted for October 1, 2025.

"I acknowledge that there have been some operational challenges over the last few weeks that may have impacted your travel experience. Rest assured, we take this seriously and we are committed to strengthening our internal processes to minimise the inconvenience that such circumstances cause to you. Alongside, our broader efforts to modernise operations continue in full swing, including our retrofit programme which will significantly elevate your in-flight experience," Campbell Wilson wrote.

On June 12, 2025, Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating between Ahmedabad and Gatwick Airport (London), crashed within one minute of take-off. The crash occurred in the densely populated Meghani Nagar locality of Ahmedabad. As many as 260 persons were killed, including 241 on board and 19 on the ground.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor