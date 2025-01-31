Safex Chemicals Wins Prestigious Innovation Award at PMFAI Annual AgChem Awards 2025

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 31: Safex Chemicals India Ltd., a pioneer in the chemical industry, has been awarded the Outstanding Innovation: Chemical Synthesis Award at the 6th Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) Annual AgChem Awards 2025. This prestigious accolade was presented during a grand ceremony in Dubai, recognizing Safex Group's groundbreaking development of Renofluthrin, a next-generation mosquito control solution.

The award celebrates Renofluthrin as a transformative innovation that underscores Safex Groups' commitment to indigenous research, sustainability, and global competitiveness. Renofluthrin is a synthetic pyrethroid molecule designed to tackle the growing challenge of mosquito-borne diseases in tropical regions like India. This innovative product, developed entirely in-house, stands out for its unparalleled effectiveness and versatility across multiple application formats, including the world's first patented Agarbatti format.

"Renofluthrin's journey was not without challenges as one of the first Indian companies to register a homegrown research molecule locally. Our determination and belief in the molecule's potential led to a product that is now poised for international success, with global registrations currently underway," said Neeraj Jindal, Managing Director, Safex Chemicals.

Shogun Organics, a subsidiary of Safex Group initiated the Renofluthrin project a decade ago, driven by the vision of self-reliance and the need to address the global mosquito control challenges. The molecule's development involved a meticulous research process, led by an expert team specializing in chemistry, entomology, and toxicology. Collaborating with leading research institutes and adhering to stringent regulatory requirements, the team successfully brought Renofluthrin to market as a highly effective, safe, and adaptable solution.

Founded in 1991, Safex Chemicals Group has established itself as a fast-growing force in the chemical industry. Over the past five years, the company has shown impressive growth, with a revenue CAGR exceeding 25%.

In October 2022, Safex Chemicals took a significant step in its international expansion by acquiring Briar Chemicals, a leading agrochemicals Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) in the UK. Safex Chemicals operates seven manufacturing units across India and the UK, proving its strong production capabilities. This growth reflects Safex Chemicals' successful expansion across India and beyond, positioning itself firmly within the global value chain.

