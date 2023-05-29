Saffron Networks Private Limited: Excellence in Cyber Security

Mediawire

New Delhi [India], May 29: Established in year 2017 so even being a very young organization we have achieved many tremendous milestones in service excellence as well as the most appropriate solutions offerings.

Saffron Networks Private Limited is an ISO certified origination with awarded with Many awards of repute in the industry, We are a Core Enterprise Networking and Security company which believes to achieve excellence in client servicing and technological advancements.

Saffron Team has more than 500 clients across India and supporting our client all across the Globe.

As a Cybersecurity consultant we perform the activities below apart from Traditional Securities.

Risk Assessment

Security Strategy and Planning

Security Architecture and Design

Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Testing

Security Awareness Training

Incident Response and Forensics

Compliance and Regulatory Support

Ongoing Monitoring and Maintenance

Team Saffron role is to ensure secure, reliable, and efficient connectivity, support business operations, and enable seamless communication within the organization. We help organizations navigate the complexities of networking technologies, optimize network performance, and adapt to evolving business needs.

Network Design and Architecture

Network Implementation

Network Security

Network Monitoring and Management

Network Upgrades and Expansion

Network Support and Troubleshooting

Network Optimization and Performance Enhancement

Collaboration and Unified Communications

In summary we can assure that with the team of CCNP, CCI, NSE 7, NSE 6, NSE 5, XDR, Meraki Black belt, VAPT and many more technological certifications we are one of the most capable teams to manage, optimize and Secure your Digital journey.

