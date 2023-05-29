Saffron Networks Private Limited: Excellence in Cyber Security
By ANI | Published: May 29, 2023 06:37 PM 2023-05-29T18:37:56+5:30 2023-05-29T18:40:03+5:30
Established in year 2017 so even being a very young organization we have ...
New Delhi [India], May 29: Established in year 2017 so even being a very young organization we have achieved many tremendous milestones in service excellence as well as the most appropriate solutions offerings.
Saffron Networks Private Limited is an ISO certified origination with awarded with Many awards of repute in the industry, We are a Core Enterprise Networking and Security company which believes to achieve excellence in client servicing and technological advancements.
Saffron Team has more than 500 clients across India and supporting our client all across the Globe.
As a Cybersecurity consultant we perform the activities below apart from Traditional Securities.
Risk Assessment
Security Strategy and Planning
Security Architecture and Design
Vulnerability Assessments and Penetration Testing
Security Awareness Training
Incident Response and Forensics
Compliance and Regulatory Support
Ongoing Monitoring and Maintenance
Team Saffron role is to ensure secure, reliable, and efficient connectivity, support business operations, and enable seamless communication within the organization. We help organizations navigate the complexities of networking technologies, optimize network performance, and adapt to evolving business needs.
Network Design and Architecture
Network Implementation
Network Security
Network Monitoring and Management
Network Upgrades and Expansion
Network Support and Troubleshooting
Network Optimization and Performance Enhancement
Collaboration and Unified Communications
In summary we can assure that with the team of CCNP, CCI, NSE 7, NSE 6, NSE 5, XDR, Meraki Black belt, VAPT and many more technological certifications we are one of the most capable teams to manage, optimize and Secure your Digital journey.
