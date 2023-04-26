New Delhi [India], April 26 (/PNN): Sagacious IP, a leading global IP research and consulting firm, is delighted to release a report on India's top 25 most innovative MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises). It highlights the groundbreaking work of these MSMEs and underscores their immense potential to drive India's economic growth.

The report identifies Ather Energy, MKU, Sea6 Energy, Allinnov Research & Development, Accord Ideation, and Arjuna Natural as the most innovative MSMEs in India, with Smartivity Lab, Celagenex Research India, Margo Networks, and Aurea Biolabs also making it to the top 10. These compes have demonstrated exceptional innovation and contributed significantly to their respective sectors.

In the report, Karnataka emerged as the leader in the innovation race, with 7 of India's top 25 most innovative MSMEs based in the state followed by Maharashtra & Uttar Pradesh. This underscores these state's commitment to fostering innovation and promoting an entrepreneurial culture.

The report also highlights that the majority of patent applications filed by MSME25 compes belonged to the automotive sector, showcasing the potential of the industry to drive innovation and growth in India's MSME landscape.

Commenting on the report, Tarun Kumar Bansal, President, Sagacious IP, said "I am thrilled to release this report showcasing the top 25 most innovative startups and SMEs of India. These cutting-edge compes are transforming India's innovation landscape. This report aims to recognize and promote leading innovators and inspire a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship that will push India forward. Our company remains committed to supporting and empowering these trailblazers as they continue to shape the future of our nation."

Vivek Singh, IP Attorney and Head of Prosecution Practice at Sagacious IP, congratulated the MSME25 compes and said "This report is an attempt to recognize and appreciate innovation & IP-driven compes. The efforts by these compes are helping India climb up the Global Innovation Index and become an IP-savvy nation, which is the vision and mission of Govt. of India. We will keep on updating this report and add more innovative compes in the list every year, he said."

The report's findings provide insights into the current state of innovation among Indian MSMEs for policymakers, investors, and industry players. It is part of Sagacious IP's ongoing commitment for driving positive change in India's innovation & IP landscapes.

You can download India's MSME25 Innovation Index report here.

Sagacious IP is an award-winning IP research solutions provider working with the world's largest compes, law firms, institutions, research orgzations, and inventors to help them protect, monetize, defend, and expand their IP portfolios and drive innovation within their industries. For more information, visit: www.sagaciousresearch.com

