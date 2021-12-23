Sahyadri Industries Ltd appoints New Independent Director

Sahyadri Industries Ltd, a company listed on the BSE announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Ankem Sri Prasad Mohan as its New Independent Director.

Ankem Sri Prasad Mohan joins Sahyadri with nearly 25 years of experience in leading, growing and transforming businesses in competitive environments in India. He has held several leadership positions in finance and marketing. Mohan has also led several strategic initiatives with Fortune 500 customers.

He has hands-on experience in leveraging strategic thinking, financial leadership, global mergers & acquisitions, identifying risks and implementing mitigation strategy for enabling business growth and delivering superior customer experience.

In his current role as New Independent Director, he will be responsible for driving Sahyadri Industries overall direction and accelerating the growth strategy for India in addition to the long-term growth and value creation for the group.

The Board of Sahyadri Industries Ltd. collectively stated that, "With our goal of increasing our presence and introducing new products to our customers in 2022, it's important that we expand our footprint by adding new clients, new verticals, and new geographies. For this we need to make sure our compliance policies are extremely transparent and fair all the time and is spearheaded by a senior member. With this focus in mind, we're pleased to announce an exciting addition of Ankem Sri Prasad Mohan to our team as our New Independent Director."

Mohan adds, "It is a privilege to have been appointed as the Independent Director to lead such a strong and vibrant team. I will be spearheading the development of the compliance policies and strategic growth of the group and will also bring in my rich experience of over 25 years in leveraging strategies, M&As and identifying risks."

Established in the year 1947 Sahyadri Industries Ltd., a listed company, is a pioneer in building solutions offering a complete range of products for Interior & Exterior building systems and roofing sheets. Our brands include Swastik, Cemply, Ecopro and S3 Pre-Engineered Walls. In addition to these, the WindFarms built by Sahyadri have won numerous accolades and coveted awards.

We are happy to be across 3 continents, 70 years of group legacy and having served over 10 lacs customers till date.

