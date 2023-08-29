Saimik Sen and Govind Gaude Minister of Sports Goa Unveil the 14th Edition of Prestigious Brands of India and Brand of the Decade 2023

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Panjim (Goa)/ New Delhi [India], August 29: Goal Fest Conclave 2023 was a significant event held on August 27th at Marriott Goa, Panjim, Goa. The event commenced with the recognition of Govind Gaude, Minister of Sports, Goa by Saimik Sen, the Editor-In-Chief of Herald Global, setting a high-spirited tone. The conclave garnered attention due to the presence of notable individuals such as Dr Suresh Shanbhogue, Agnelo Fernandes, Captain James Braganza, Dayanand Chawdikar, Sagun Velip, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Deepali Naik, Nitin Raiker, and Churchill Alemao, who were honoured with the Pride of India - Goa Edition Awards.

Goal Fest Conclave is a platform to bring together various visionaries, thought leaders, heads of state, policymakers, academicians and corporate heads who play a pivotal role in shaping industries with their inspiring contributions.

The event also included the recognition of various individuals from different fields, including Amit Naik, Mukesh Ghatwal, Anura Prabhudesai, Pooja Bedi, Shreha Dhargalkar, Tanvi Bambolkar, Joanne Da Cunha, Katya Coelho, Gwen Fernandes, Danuska Da Gama, Harun Robert, Pinaki Rattan, Sudesh Salgaonkar, Yolanda De Sousa, Odette Mascarenhas, Heta Pandit, Pravin Goankar, Sakshi Kurtarkar, Shadab Jhakati, Brandon Fernandes, Manjri Varde, Sagar Mule, Brahmanand Sankhwalkar, Keenan Almeida, Bhisaji Gadekar, Anandmohan Naik, and Dr Sujit Paul. These accomplished individuals were honoured with Industry No.1 awards in their respective categories.

Goal Fest Conclave 2023 included the unveiling of Prestigious Brands of India Awards 2023, a listing of remarkable brands who have redefined the benchmarks in their respective fields through their legacy and sustainability in the market. The winners were selected after a rigorous three phases of research conducted by BARC Asia research team which included secondary research, primary survey and the rating given by independent jury members.

Here is the listing of the Prestigious Brands of India awards: Lux Cozi, JK Tyre, Celevida, Fenesta, Haier Appliances India, Lumenore, Redmi, Tagbin Services Pvt. Ltd. Inviya, Uber, Dava India, Maybelline, L&T Finance, G Square Realtors Pvt. Ltd., Entropik, Louis Philippe, Swiggy as the awardees. The next category of Prestigious Rising Brands of India Awards were Epic Condoms, Nickmics, One Point One Solutions, Canon Printer, Glenzo, Mintop Shampoo, UrbanWrk and Vistara.

Followed by them, the exceptional brands who have shown consistent growth over the last 10 years in their respective industry were awarded as Brand of Decade 2023. Winner were Apollo Pharmacy, Hiranandani Group, Charminar, Saffola, Ashok Leyland, Fortis Hospital, Vadilal, Forevermark Diamond, Havells, Mercedes-Benz India, APL Apollo, Indigo Airlines, Cipla, Air India, Reliance Jewels, BMW India, HDFC Bank, Kellogg’s, Shapoorji Pallonji, Hero FinCorp, KITKAT, Tommy Hilfiger, ICICI Bank, G Square Realtor Pvt. Ltd.

Finally, the Goal Fest Conclave was concluded by the last unique category, known as the “Marketing Meisters”. This category was specially curated to felicitate various dignitaries who have successfully led their brands to reach unwavering heights. These awardees consisted of: Amit Gujral, Priyanka Sethi, Shalendra Vasudeva, Rohit Raina, Latha Aranganathan, Team Celevida, Rebecca Kurian, Team Epic - Mankind Pharma, Rajesh Pandey, P Jaya Kumar, Keerthi Mamidi, Anubhav Gupta, Team Vadilal, Sunil Nayak, Susmita Nag, Karan Singh Suryavanshi, Team Zota Healthcare. The event was wrapped up with the announcement of the next edition of the awards, which is scheduled on the 17th of November 2023, at Madinat Jumeirah Dubai! With this leap of success, Herald Global aspires to create another milestone with its next edition of the leadership summit.

