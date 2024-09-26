Saj Hotels Limited IPO Opens on 27th September, 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: Our company is engaged in Hospitality industry. We provide a diverse portfolio of Business-to-Business (B2B), Business- to-Business-to-Customer (B2B2C) and Business-to-Customer (B2C) hospitality offerings, spanning from traditional resort accommodation to villa rentals and restaurant and bar properties. We focus on providing comprehensive services to guests, including food and beverage options, recreational facilities and event hosting capabilities, reflecting a commitment to ensuring a memorable experience for our visitors.

Saj Hotels Limited has announced its plan to go public with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on September 27, 2024, aiming to raise up to Rs 2,762.50 Lakhs with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The issue is Up to 42, 50,000 Lakh Shares equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each.

Equity Share Allocation

* Total Issue Size(Fresh Issue) : of up to 42,50,000 Equity Shares (aggregating up to Rs 2,762.50 Lakhs)

* Market Maker Quota : 2,14,000 Equity Shares

* QIB Quota (Including Anchor Reservation) :

* Retail Quota : 20,18,000 Equity Shares

* NII9 (HNI) Quota : 20,18,000 Equity Shares

* Price : Rs 65

* Lot Size : 2000 Shares

* IPO Size : Rs 2,762.50 Lakhs

* Pre-Issue No. of Shares : 1,18,75,000shares

* Post Issue No. of Shares : 1,61,25,000Shares

* Issue Opens on : September 27, 2024

* Issue Closes on : October 1, 2024

* Tentative Listing Date : October 7, 2024

Objects of the Issue

1. Expansion of existing property

2. Funding of working capital requirements of the Company

3. General Corporate Expenses

Corpwis Advisors private Limited is the lead manager of Satellite Corporate Services Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market Maker to the issue is NNM Securities

Saj Hotels Limited:

Our company is engaged in Hospitality industry. We provide a diverse portfolio of Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to Business-to-Customer (B2B2C) and Business-to-Customer (B2C) hospitality offerings, spanning from traditional resort accommodation to villa rentals and restaurant and bar properties. We focus on providing comprehensive services to guests, including food and beverage options, recreational facilities and event hosting capabilities, reflecting a commitment to ensuring a memorable experience for our visitors. We offer a range of accommodation options across various destinations, each tailored to provide comfort and convenience. Our resorts have well-appointed rooms and suites, complemented by a variety of dining venues including restaurants, bars and in-room dining services. Our dedicated team provides personalized concierge assistance, access to rejuvenating spa facilities, and a host of recreational activities to ensure a memorable stay for every visitor. Our resorts serve as versatile event venues, equipped to host a wide array of gatherings including conferences, weddings, and social events. With comprehensive event planning and management services, we ensure seamless execution and unforgettable experiences for our clients and their guests.

Additionally, we are also developing villas named, 'Saj Villas' in Goa. These villas have carefully curated range of 2BHK and 4BHK options for guests; whether for family vacations, group gatherings or romantic escapes. The property will also have a swimming pool for enhanced guest experience. Saj Villas provides an ideal lodging solutions tailored to diverse preferences.

OUR BUSINESS MODEL- We manage our resorts through a combination of the following methods- (a) Direct ownership and management of resort properties - The resorts operated by us under the ownership model are located on freehold or leasehold land and building owned by our Company. (b) Property managed by third-party operators - Some of the resorts or restaurant properties developed by us, are leased to various parties under operation and management agreements on contractual basis. 137 This hybrid approach enables us to effectively manage and operate the resorts and restaurants, leveraging both direct ownership and strategic partnerships to maximise operational efficiency and profitability.

Financials

For the years ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, our Company has earned revenue from operations of Rs 1,425.77Lakhs, Rs 1,271.37 Lakhs, Rs 1,283.25 Lakhs respectively. Our Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization ("EBITDA") for the year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, were Rs 652.60 Lakhs, 322.40 Lakhs, and Rs 412.03 Lakhs respectively.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor