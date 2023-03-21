Sakhiya Skin Clinic and the Rotaract Club of Surat East had organized the mega blood donation camp ‘Mahadan 8.0’ in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 21: The shortage of blood in India is a tragic reality that has cost countless lives. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated this crisis, leaving hospitals struggling to keep up with the demands of patients in dire need of transfusions. The fact that thousands of people lose their lives every day due to a lack of quality blood is a heartbreaking truth that cannot be ignored. But amidst this tragedy, there are those who are working tirelessly to make a difference.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic is India’s No. 1 skin clinic chain for safe and painless laser hair removal. It has done 3 lakh+ laser hair removal procedures and has treated 5 lakh+ happy patients. Sakhiya Skin Clinic provides world-class and USFDA-approved technology without any complaints. Also, the Rotaract Club of Surat East is one such organization that is making a significant impact in the fight against this blood shortage. Their efforts to organize the ‘Mahadan 8.0 Raktdan camp—Umeed Ki Boonde’ blood donation drive on March 19 at Swami Atmanand Saraswati Vidhya Sankul, Tapi Diploma College Campus in Kapodara, Surat, are a shining example of the power of humanity and compassion. Through their efforts, they are not only raising awareness about the importance of blood donation but also inspiring individuals and organizations to come forward and make a difference. Their selfless act of organizing this blood donation camp is a beacon of hope in a world that can sometimes seem bleak and hopeless.

The mission of the blood donation camp is to raise donor awareness about the city’s severe blood shortage and to recruit new blood donors. According to Bhavik Kachadiya, chairman of Rotaract Surat East, “Mahadan 8.0” is a signature project of the Rotaract Club of Surat East. “Despite awareness, there is a huge shortage of blood in government and private hospitals. “Our mission is to recruit new blood donors and raise public awareness about the value of blood donation in society.”

The report says that India requires 15 million units of blood per year but only collects 11 million units, resulting in a 4 million unit deficit. It is also estimated that nearly 12,000 people per day die in India due to a lack of quality blood. While this is one side of the coin, the other side shows that due to a lack of proper storage facilities, India wastes approximately 6.5 lakh units of blood and blood components each year.

Let us all take inspiration from the Sakhiya Skin Clinic and the Rotaract Club of Surat East and do our part in helping to address this blood shortage crisis. Let us donate blood and encourage others to do the same. For every drop of blood that we donate, we are giving the gift of life to someone in need, and that is a truly remarkable and emotional act of kindness.

To know more, call 1800-1200-70000 (toll-free).

www.sakhiyaskinclinic.com

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor