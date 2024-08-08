Sakhiya Skin Clinic: Trusted Experts in Skincare and Aesthetic Treatments

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 8 : Sakhiya Skin Clinic, stands as India’s leading skincare chain, dedicated to offering unparalleled skin care and cosmetic services. With a legacy of over 25 years, this clinic has become synonymous with quality and guaranteed results, having treated more than 5.5 lakh satisfied patients.

The clinic boasts a highly qualified team of experienced dermatologists and assistant doctors, providing a comprehensive range of services, including Acne and Pimple Treatment, Acne Scar Removal, Laser Hair Removal, Pigmentation Treatments, Fillers, Skin Rejuvenation, Anti-Aging, Organic Peeling, Skin Tightening, Tattoo Removal, Pre-Bridal Packages, Cosmetic Plastic Surgeries, Hair Fall and Thinning Treatments, and Hair Transplants. The use of USFDA-approved technology and international treatment methods ensures safe and effective outcomes.

Founded in Surat in 1998 by Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, a pioneer in aesthetic and cosmetic dermatology, Sakhiya Skin Clinic has grown to 30 branches across India. With 8 clinics in Surat alone and 5 clinics in Ahmedabad, Sakhiya Skin Clinic also has multiple branches in cities like Jaipur, Rajkot, Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune. The clinic's presence continues to expand with upcoming branches in Nagpur, Udaipur, Bangalore, Indore, Hyderabad, Adani Shantigram, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, and Noida.

Dr. Jagdish Sakhiya, a respected authority in cosmetic dermatology, has received advanced training in various international locations, including Australia, Paris, the USA, Dubai, Greece, Malaysia, and Israel. His extensive expertise and commitment to excellence are reflected in the clinic’s mission to provide world-class, cutting-edge dermatological and cosmetological services.

The clinic's mission statement emphasizes patient safety and satisfaction, adhering to international standards and norms. The rise in demand for aesthetic medicine services has led Sakhiya Skin Clinic to embrace minimally invasive procedures, ensuring safety, effectiveness, and minimal disruption to daily routines.

Sakhiya Skin Clinic is committed to promoting equal opportunity and diversity, ensuring accessible and responsive healthcare services for all communities. Their dedication to excellence, dignity, respect, fairness, and equality has established the clinic as a trusted name in dermatology and cosmetology.

With a well-connected network, Sakhiya Skin Clinic is almost always in your neighborhood, ready to enhance your natural attributes and help you achieve your desired look. For more details, reach out to their toll-free number: 1800-1200-70000.

