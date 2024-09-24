Sakra World Hospital Sets New Milestones in Robotic Cardiac Surgery with Over 250 Procedures with the latest Robotic system in 2023-24

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Sakra World Hospital, a pioneering 100% FDI institution in Bengaluru, has achieved a significant milestone in cardiac care. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Adil Sadiq, Director and Head of Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, the hospital has completed over 250 robotic cardiac surgeries, using the latest intuitive robotic system. This remarkable achievement places Sakra among the select few centers in India and Asia to reach such a notable feat. Most Robotic Cardiac Surgeries Performed on Patients Ranging from 19 to 82 Years Old, with an Average Age of 62 Years.

Since the introduction of robotic cardiac surgery, Sakra World Hospital has emerged as a leading center in this field. In 2023, it achieved the highest number of robotic surgeries in India and the second-highest in Asia. With an impressive survival rate of 99 %, Sakra demonstrates a commitment to delivering exceptional, life-saving care while advancing medical technology. The hospital's achievements have earned recognition from organizations such as the Indian Association of Cardiovascular-Thoracic Surgeons (IACTS) for its pioneering Robotic Cardiac Program.

Equipped with advanced, high-precision diagnostic facilities, Sakra World Hospital effectively manages a broad spectrum of cardiac conditions, including congenital heart defects, mitral valve disorders, and arterial blockages that may require robotic bypass surgery. Robotic-assisted bypass grafting has become increasingly prevalent, with many procedures now performed using this technique. Unlike the traditional method, which involves opening the chestbone and stopping the heart, robotic-assisted bypass grafting is performed through small keyhole incisions on the side, using robotic arms and a camera. Similarly, robotic mitral valve surgery and the robotic closure of heart defects, are carried out with minimal invasiveness.

Dr. Adil Sadiq, Director and Head of Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru shared, "Our robotic program has successfully managed a variety of complex cases, including patients weighing up to 130 kilos, a 78-year-ol-d woman with a small chest, fragile bones, and severe diabetes, as well as those with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), severe left ventricular dysfunction, and left-main coronary artery disease. Despite initial challengessuch as convincing patients of the benefits, managing additional costs, and addressing marginally longer operative timesgrowing awareness of the advantages of robotic surgery has led to increased patient interest.

We are now planning to expand the range of cases eligible for robotic cardiac surgery. By integrating the latest technology with our current robotic devices, we aim to enhance accuracy, reduce side effects, and improve overall patient satisfaction and outcomes."

Robotic cardiac surgeries utilize the advanced Da Vinci system from Intuitive Technologies, which offers telemanipulation, 3D magnification, enhanced visualization, and greater dexterity of the robotic arms, along with improved coordination between the patient console and the surgical instruments. Unlike traditional open-heart surgery, which requires cutting and spreading the chest bone with large retractors to access the heart, the Da Vinci system's advancements make it particularly effective for performing complex procedures, providing superior support and precision.

Robotic cardiac surgery offers numerous benefits to patients, including faster recovery, reduced pain, minimal scarring, and lower antibiotic usage. This advanced technique also results in fewer blood transfusions and a reduction in the duration of mechanical ventilation. With the average hospital stay now down to just 3.6 days, patients experience a significantly improved recovery process.

Despite a slight increase in procedure costs by 15-18%, the advantages of robotic cardiac surgerysuch as enhanced patient outcomes and quicker returns to normal activitieshighlight its transformative impact on cardiac care.

Lovekesh Phasu, Group Chief Operating Officer, Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru quoted, "Sakra World Hospital's dedication to promoting medical innovation and enhancing patient outcomes is demonstrated by this accomplishment. We are committed to keeping up our efforts to advance the field of healthcare."

