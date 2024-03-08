Saleem Mullanavar upcoming movie Dhaaak music album Releases directed by Anees Barudwale

New Delhi (India), March 8: Ruslan Mumtaz, Pradeep Rawat, Avinash Wadhwan, Saleem Mullanavar Upcoming Movie Dhaaak Directed By Anees Barudwale , Music ALBUM Gets Release On Lokdhun & Wavemusic..

Anticipation is soaring for the impending release of the much-awaited film album, “Dhaaak.” The teaser has left fans eagerly awaiting a musical masterpiece that promises to transcend the boundaries of love and emotion. Against breathtaking backdrops, the movie trailer provides a sneak peek into a world of romance, action, and unimaginable love, set to captivate hearts worldwide. Scheduled for release on March 5th, 2024, the album boasts a diverse collection of songs, each distinct in flavor, ranging from romantic ballads to heart-pounding dance numbers.

In an exclusive interview, the team behind “Dhaaak” reveals insights into the album’s creation. The director emphasizes the thin line of expectations in relationships, portraying the ups and downs of life and the importance of trust and faith. The carefully plotted songs are set to convey messages that resonate universally, touching upon sacrifice, seeking help, and prioritizing oneself in challenging situations.

As fans eagerly await the full release, the teaser serves as a tantalizing preview, offering a taste of the magic to come. The article explores the behind-the-scenes efforts, revealing the meticulous crafting of each song and the challenges faced in bringing this melodic vision to life. With the full album set to be officially released on the 5th of March, audiences worldwide are poised for a spellbinding musical experience, immersing themselves in the timeless essence of love through the enchanting world of “Dhaaak.”

Watch the song here

https://youtu.be/cMHLV1Nlfuw

Chief Guest who attended the event were – Legendary Actor Ranjit Sahab, Shri Hemant Kumar Rai (CMD – Shreya Group) , Dilip Sen, Shahid Rafi, Nooruddin Sevawalah, Sunil Sethi(CMD – Art Media), Dr Kautik Dangde, Naeem Aijaz (Writer), Saleem Shaikh (Sayna Productions) With Star Cast

Promotions, Publicity & Worldwide Marketing Is done by Shabbir Shaikh, Zuber S Sheikh Of Fortune Lifeline Media Entertainments & Movie Worldwide Release By Lifeline Enterprises along with Monica Mishra of Magnetic Media & PR

Movie Releasing Worldwide On April 19 2024

