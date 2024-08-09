Salim Diwan and Raima Sen Shine at “Aliya Basu Gayab Hai” premier: A Must-Watch Suspense Thriller

New Delhi (India), August 9: The highly anticipated suspense thriller “Aliya Basu Gayab Hai” had its star-studded premiere last night, leaving the audience in awe with its gripping storyline and stellar performances. The film, which features an ensemble cast including Salim Diwan, Vinay Pathak, and Raima Sen, is all set to bring something new and exciting to the big screen.

Directed by the talented Preeti Singh and produced under the banner of Rehab Pictures Pvt. Ltd., “Aliya Basu Gayab Hai” promises to be a cinematic experience that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The film’s plot is tightly woven with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, ensuring that it will leave a lasting impression on all who watch it.

Salim Diwan, who plays a pivotal role in the film, expressed his excitement at the premiere, stating, “This film is unlike anything I’ve done before. The suspense, the drama, it all comes together in a way that will really engage the audience.” Co-star Raima Sen also praised the film’s unique narrative, adding, “It's a project that challenged me as an actor, and I'm thrilled to see how the audience will react.”

