Salim Sulaiman’s Merchant Records releases Mallika Mehta’s “You Are A Criminal”: The Heartfelt Anthem of Betrayal

New Delhi [India], September 11: Merchant Records, the esteemed record label founded by India's legendary composer duo Salim Sulaiman, is proud to announce the release of "You Are A Criminal," a mesmerizing and emotional song by the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Mallika Mehta. With her soulful voice and powerful lyrics, Mallika Mehta is often referred to as the Adele of Mumbai, and this latest release promises to captivate audiences around the world. Mallika Mehta's journey in music began at the tender age of 5, and since then, she has consistently wowed fans and critics alike with her exceptional talent. With nine original singles to her name in both English and Hindi, she has carved a niche for herself as a gifted artist who seamlessly blends soulful melodies with thought-provoking lyrics. Her music is not just a collection of songs; it's a journey through the depths of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, and it resonates with listeners on a profound level.

One of the highlights of Mallika Mehta's career was her appearance on the Nasdaq billboard in Times Square, NYC, for her song 'But Tonight I Wanna Cry,' a rare achievement for an Indian artist. Known for her fiery performances, Mallika has graced the stages of numerous concerts and festivals across India and abroad. She has even had the privilege of performing on the prestigious TEDx platform, opening for renowned Bollywood artists like Kailash Kher and Shankar Ehsaan & Loy. Mallika's versatility shines as she sings in five different languages and amazes audiences with her multilingual mashups. Notably, Mallika is an alumna of esteemed institutions such as Berklee College of Music, Harvard University, NYU, and Kellogg University. Mallika Mehta's latest release, "You Are A Criminal," is a poignant and haunting "Orchestral

Pop" song that delves deep into the realms of heartbreak and betrayal. The song's evocative melody and powerful storytelling invite listeners to experience a rollercoaster of emotions. Mallika's soul-stirring vocals add an extra layer of intensity to every lyric, ensuring that the song leaves a lasting impact. "You Are A Criminal" shines a light on the dark side of relationships, where love can morph into manipulation, and innocence is shattered. Mallika Mehta's passionate delivery breathes life into every emotion, making this song a must-listen for anyone who has ever felt the sting of betrayal.

Salim Sulaiman, the brains behind Merchant Records, expressed their excitement about Mallika Mehta's latest release, saying, "We are thrilled to have Mallika Mehta as part of the Merchant Records family. Her talent is undeniable, and 'You Are A Criminal' is a testament to her remarkable abilities as a singer-songwriter. We believe this song will resonate with audiences worldwide and further solidify her status as a rising star in the music industry."

"You Are A Criminal" by Mallika Mehta is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Merchant Records is a renowned record label founded by the legendary composer duo Salim Sulaiman. With a commitment to nurturing and promoting exceptional musical talent, the label has been instrumental in shaping the Indian music industry.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mallikamehtamusic/

