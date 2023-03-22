Sam Tattoo India hosted Rangcharitra – An initiative to help Underprivileged Children realize the “Artist” within  

The team of Sam Tattoo India with the supplies collected for the children at their Charni Road branch

New Delhi (India), March 22: In a commendable turn of events, Sam Tattoo India, Mumbai, hosted a 3-day event, Rangcharitra, out of their Charni Road branch as a part of their community service initiative. The 3-day event, which commenced on March 10, 2023, saw the curtains falling down on it on March 12, 2023.

The objective of this event was to invite participants to get “free tattoos” in return for a humble contribution. Precisely, the tattoo studio encouraged participants to come forward and donate art supplies. Underprivileged children were to receive these art supplies.

The event witnessed an unexceptional number of footfalls, not just from tattoo enthusiasts looking to flaunt a mesmerizing tattoo free of cost but from many other people who tagged along to cheer for the initiative.

Going by the numbers, the turnaround of participants at the event was a whopping 410 individuals. All the participants were full of enthusiasm and vigour. One of the participants went on record to claim, “For the longest time, I had been considering getting a tattoo. However, I was unsure of the studio and tattoo artist I should approach. That is when a friend told me about the Rangcharitra initiative organized by Sam Tattoo India. Instantly, I decided this was where I would like to get my first tattoo. I thought a studio that thinks deeply about unprivileged children would definitely deliver the best to its clients. And I must say that is what I experienced here today.”

It is worth mentioning that all the participants were extremely generous with their contributions, which truly fulfilled the purpose of this social event. Rangcharitra successfully collected art supplies, which can now; support budding artists spread across 15 orphanages.

Ideated and conceptualized by Sam Tattoo India’s Founder, Saiyam Patel, the inspiration for hosting this event came from a slightly challenging childhood that Saiyam had to face. On this occasion, Saiyam said, “I grew up in a middle-class family, which made it difficult for me to get my hands on art supplies of my choice. I feel had I gotten easy access to all the resources I needed, I would have been able to sharpen my creative skills early on. I did not want any other child to experience the same fate, which is why I decided to hostRangcharitra.”

Franchise owner Swapnil Gangan added, “I hope this initiative is successful in awakening at least one young artist who can finally witness his/her dream seeing the light of day.”

Overall, Sam Tattoo India’sRangcharitra was a massive success as it was successful in giving eyes to the artistic dreams of young, underprivileged children. The event ended with the hosts expressing gratitude to all the attendees for their participation and generous contribution.

About Sam Tattoo India:

Founded in 2012, Sam Tattoo India is a leading tattoo studio in India with its two branches located in Malad and Charni Road, Mumbai. With diverse service offerings like tattoo making, laser tattoo removal, piercing, and nail art, this studio has successfully served 5000+ clients and won over 200 accolades. This studio takes pride in its powerful team comprising award-winning tattoo artists.

