SAMCO launches its Trade API: Pioneering Algo Trading for Large-Volume Traders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: SAMCO Securities, a leading online stockbroker in India, is pleased to announce the launch of SAMCO Trade API, a powerful service designed to empower Algo traders to execute large-volume trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision in the Indian stock market.

SAMCO Trade API is a comprehensive suite of Rest APIs that provides traders with seamless access to a world of trading possibilities. This tech-enabled service opens up a wealth of opportunities for algorithmic traders by enabling them to build, test and execute their own trading strategies effortlessly. Designed to meet the specific needs of experienced traders, SAMCO Trade API is set to transform the landscape of Algo trading in India.

Jimeet Modi, Founder and CEO of SAMCO Group, emphasized the significance of the Trade API, "SAMCO Trade API represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to traders. We believe in empowering traders to achieve their financial goals, and Trade API is a testament to that commitment. With the ability to execute large-volume trades, access adjusted historical data of 30 years, and enjoy zero charges for usage, we are confident that SAMCO Trade API will set new standards in Algo trading."

Key Features of Samco Trade API:

1. Zero User Charges: SAMCO Trade API offers users the unique advantage of zero charges for API usage, ensuring that traders can focus on their strategies without the burden of excessive fees.

2. High-Speed Trading: With the ability to handle an impressive 200 orders per second, traders can execute trades swiftly and efficiently, capitalizing on market opportunities in real-time.

3. 30 Years of Historical Market Data: SAMCO Trade API is the only service that offers historical adjusted data and access to a rich repository of 30 years of adjusted historical data, empowering traders to make informed decisions based on a deep understanding of market trends.

4. Live Streaming with No charges: Traders can access live streaming data, ensuring they stay connected to the latest market developments and make timely, data-driven decisions without incurring any cost.

5. User-Friendly API Documentation: SAMCO Trade API offers intuitive API documentation, making it easy for traders to design, modify, and monitor their trading algorithms with simple drag-and-drop tools.

6. Robust Market Data for Back-testing: Traders can put their strategies to the test using the robust back-testing market database, optimizing their algorithms for maximum performance.

7. Wide Selection of Markets and Instruments: SAMCO Trade API provides access to a diverse range of markets and instruments, including stocks, forex, commodities and more enabling traders to diversify their portfolios.

8. Secure and Reliable Execution: The API connects users to the best broking platform and exchanges, ensuring secure and reliable execution of orders with speed and accuracy.

9. Multi-Language Compatibility: SAMCO Trade API is compatible with popular programming languages like Python, Java, JavaScript, and NodeJS, providing traders with open access to live market feeds, orders, live positions, and more.

SAMCO Trade API is set to offer the traders an unparalleled advantage in terms of speed, data access, and cost-effectiveness. Whether you are a seasoned Algo trader or just beginning your journey in the stock market, SAMCO Trade API is your gateway to a world of trading possibilities.

For more information about SAMCO Trade API and to get started, please visit http://www.samco.in/tradeapi

About SAMCO Securities

SAMCO Securities was incorporated by Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO of SAMCO Group in 2015. As the country's leading flat-fee brokerage and wealth-tech platform, SAMCO Securities provides retail investors access to sophisticated financial technology and makes their wealth-creation journey simple, informed, and cost-effective. SAMCO Securities mission is to eliminate the existing challenges faced by traders and investors and democratize access to wealth management process for every Indian. With customer centricity at SAMCO's core, we implement a quantitative approach to provide differentiated solutions that empower our customers in acing the capital markets.

SAMCO Securities is pioneering the stock market trading by introducing industry first features like My Trade Story, Trade Spreadsheet, Personal Index to name a few under its CRP strategy.

The full-service wealth creation platform powered by content and research is accredited with many industry first such as the flat-fee pricing model. StockBasket, another industry-pioneer, evaluates over 2 crore data points to discover India's best quality stocks for long-term wealth creation. Furthermore, the industry-first KyaTrade instantly identifies and streams a multitude of trading and investing ideas so that the customers can trade from anywhere and anytime, among others.

For more details, visit https://www.samco.in/

