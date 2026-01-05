‘SAMPANN’ system transforming pension administration for DoT pensioners: Govt

New Delhi, Jan 5 The government on Monday said that ‘SAMPANN’ (System for Accounting and Management of Pension) has enabled pensioners to securely access, store, and retrieve their official documents anytime and anywhere, ensuring greater convenience, authenticity and long-term digital preservation of records.

It is an integrated, online pension management system for Department of Telecommunications (DoT) pensioners, creating a single platform for processing, sanctioning and disbursing pension directly to the bank account of pensioners.

It also offers online grievance redressal, digital profile management and transaction record, enhancing transparency and efficiency for telecom retirees, said Ministry of Communications.

The ministry further stated that further advancing the government’s vision of digital governance and paperless services, important pension related documents -- gratuity payment orders, pension certificates/ePPOs, pension commutation payment orders and Form 16 are now made available through DigiLocker.

Meanwhile, the government said late last month that 1,087 grievances related to long-standing grievances of pensioners pertaining to 30 departments and ministries were taken up in the 15th Pension Adalat this month. The grievances belonged to the Departments under Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Finance, Posts, Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, etc.

The 15th Pension Adalat was held at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) on December 24 for redressal, out of which 815 grievances were resolved on the spot, underscoring the efficiency of this initiative in delivering timely justice to pensioners, according to Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

Moreover, gross enrollment under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) reached 8,45,17,419 (as on November 30, 2025). The scheme aims to create a universal social security system for all, especially the poor, the under-privileged and the workers in the unorganised sector. APY scheme offers flexible minimum guaranteed pension of Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 or Rs 5,000 per month.

