Samsung to set up joint AI lab with Seoul National University

Seoul, June 17 Samsung said on Monday it has joined hands with Seoul National University (SNU) to establish a joint research centre focused on artificial intelligence in a way that enhances technology and competitiveness in the sector.

Under this partnership, Samsung Electronics' device division, which handles mobile, TV and home appliances, will collaborate with SNU's interdisciplinary AI program to carry out joint projects on advanced AI technologies over the next three years.

According to the company, these projects will focus on in-device AI and multi-modal AI, reports Yonhap news agency.

The world's largest smartphone maker has increasingly integrated AI technologies into its latest products, including the Galaxy S24 smartphone.

Samsung said it expects this industry-academia collaboration with SNU to help it secure core AI technologies and bolster its product competitiveness in the rapidly evolving AI field.

Additionally, the Samsung-SNU AI lab aims to foster and secure talented human resources for the company, it added.

"Through the agreement to establish a joint AI research centre between SNU and Samsung Electronics, we expect to strengthen our technology and product competitiveness in the field of AI and contribute to securing talented people for future AI research," said President Jeon Kyung-hoon at Samsung.

