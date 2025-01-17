'Sanchar Saathi' app launched to fortify telecom security for citizens

New Delhi [India], January 17 : In a landmark move to enhance telecom accessibility, security, and empowerment across India, Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday launched a suite of citizen-focused initiatives.

Key highlights of the event included the launch of the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App,National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 and the inauguration of the Intra Circle Roaming facility at DBN Funded 4G Mobile Sites.

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App is a user-friendly platform designed to fortify telecom security and empower citizens.

While launching the Mobile Application, the Minister highlighted, "This initiative not only provides access to opportunities but also ensures a secure environment for all users."

He emphasized that the Sanchar Saathi App is committed to maintaining the security, safety, and trustworthiness of telecom networks for everyone.

The Sanchar Saathi Mobile App, available for both Android and iOS platforms, provides users with critical tools to secure their telecom resources and combat telecom frauds.

Key features include: Chakshu - Reporting Suspected Fraud Communications (SFC): Users can report suspected calls and SMS using app and directly from mobile phone logs; Know Mobile Connections in Your Name: Citizens can identify and manage all mobile connections issued in their name, ensuring no unauthorized usage; Blocking Your Lost/ Stolen Mobile Handset: Lost or stolen mobile devices can be swiftly blocked, traced and recovered; and Know Mobile Handset Genuineness: The app offers an easy way to verify the authenticity of mobile handsets, ensuring users purchase genuine devices.

With over 90 crore smart phone users in the country, the Sanchar Saathi Mobile App aims to ensure that every individual has access to these vital services with just a few taps on their smartphone.

The Union Minister launched the National Broadband Mission (NBM) 2.0 by unveiling its vision document.

JyotiradityaScindia highlighted that NBM 2.0 builds on the success of NBM 1.0, under which nearly 8 lakh towers were established.

He remarked, "Broadband subscriptions have increased from 66 crore to 94 crore. This growth serves as the fulcrum, the foundation, and the basis for the launch of NBM 2.0."

He emphasized that the primary objective of NBM 2.0 is to connect the remaining 1.7 lakh villages across the country and to achieve ambitious milestones.

"Our goal is to ensure that at least 60 out of every 100 rural households have access to broadband connectivity. Additionally, we aim to achieve a minimum fixed broadband download speed of 100 Mbps, creating a robust digital infrastructure for rural India," he added.

Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), earlier known as USOF, has undertaken an important role in bridging the telecom gap across rural and remote areas through its extensive mobile tower projects. The telecom towers funded by DBN in such difficult areas are catering to the subscribers of the specific TSP who has installed the mobile tower with DBN funding. So far, Subscribers of other TSPs do not get the benefit of the DBN funded tower.

During the event, the Union Minister also inaugurated Intra Circle Roaming (ICR) at DBN-funded 4G mobile sites.

He emphasized the significance of this initiative, stating, "This is a crucial pillar, with three of our TSPs - BSNL, Airtel, and Reliance - joining forces to leverage each other's infrastructure at all DBN-funded sites. With nearly 27,836 such sites, we are ensuring not only connectivity but also providing customers across the country with the freedom of choice."

