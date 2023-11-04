Sandwizzaa turns Mumbai Sandwichy; releases a Brand Film with CEO delivering orders with Zomato Riders

IMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Sandwizzaa, a legacy Sandwich brand of Mumbai, spanning 37 years, is spreading love throughout Mumbai on the occasion of World Sandwich Day. In a heartwarming gesture, the brand's CEO Sachin Lele has joined hands with the delivery team of Zomato riders to personally hand-deliver sandwiches as a token of gratitude for the enduring support of Mumbaikars and celebrate the Hardworking nature of the city. He also handed them gift vouchers in return of their love towards the brand.

This extraordinary initiative not only showcases Sandwizzaa's deep-rooted love for Mumbai but also its unwavering connection to the heart of the city. Having witnessed Mumbai's growth and transformation over the years, from a modest street shop to an iconic Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain, Sandwizzaa continues to symbolize the spirit of Mumbai, having risen within the city from a 40 Sq.ft shop to 18 outlets. The brand film captures the CEO taking to the streets to deliver happiness. It also epitomizes the brand's commitment to serving Mumbaikars, one fresh and tasty sandwich at a time.

Watch the Film: https://youtu.be/GXtRZN1HCWg?si=5HjgjHeV7-worvxO

In parallel with this heartwarming endeavor on World Sandwich Day, Sandwizzaa posted a CGI brand video that beautifully captures Mumbai's love for the Jumbo Sandwiches. They displayed their best selling Sandwiches rising above the picturesque view of the evergreen Gateway of India, the historic CST Station, the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea link and the OG Air India Towers in accordance to how the brand has grown from the streets of Mumbai to becoming Mumbai's Best Sandwich

The CGI video celebrates the brand's connection with Mumbai and indulging the city in the celebration of Sandwiches.

Watch the CGI Marketing Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzJHtpey0XJ/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"Over the course of more than three decades, we have diligently honed the craft of sandwich-making and providing our customers with a delightful experience, each and every time. We extend an invitation to you to enjoy the unique flavors, top quality, and innovation that has earned us the title of "Mumbai's Best Sandwich. We are humbled by the love the city has given us and we hope to serve them bigger, better and maximum." said Sachin Lele, CEO, Swastik Foodmart Pvt. Ltd.

Sandwizzaa has been the top pick for many people in Mumbai, providing a wide range of sandwiches and enjoyable experiences that match the preferences of its customers. Whether it's the classic flavors, commitment to quality, or focus on using fresh and healthy ingredients, Sandwizzaa has consistently delivered top-notch sandwiches.

