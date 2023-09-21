Sanjay Mishra’s “Dvand – THE INTERNAL CONFLICT” Unveils Gripping Trailer releasing on 29th September 2023 

New Delhi (India), September 21: The much-anticipated trailer for “Dvand – The Internal Conflict” starring famous actor Sanjay Mishra is finally here, offering a tantalizing glimpse into what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. Presented by Jumping Tomato Studios in association with Vsquare Films. Produced by Vikas Vashistha and Rohandeep Singh, this riveting exploration of inner turmoil is set to hit theaters on September 29, 2023. The trailer Launch event has witnessed the presence of Actor Rohitash Gaud, Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Nikita Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Zakir Hussain, Inamul Haq, Paritosh Sand, Sapna Sand, Karan Anand, Producer Ashwini Sidhwani, , Director Avinash Das, Sanjay Khanduri, Sai Kabbir, Dakshin Chhara.

Directed and written by the talented Ishtiyak Khan, “Dvand – The Internal Conflict” delves deep into the complexities of human nature, offering a profound reflection on the dualities that reside within us all. The film features the acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra in a captivating lead role, delivering a performance that stands as a testament to his exceptional craft.

The trailer introduces viewers to a tapestry of characters, each skillfully portrayed by the talented ensemble cast. DVAND – THE INTERNAL CONFLICT starring Ishtiyak Khan, Vikram Kochar, Tina Bhatia, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Vishwanath Chatterjee, Faiz Khan, Ashish Shukla & Dheerendra Dwivedi. The film trailer is getting huge support from the industry trailer shared by Actor Pankaj Tripathi and Director Anurag Kashyap on his Social Media Handles.

“Dvand – The Internal Conflict” promises to be a cinematic milestone, shedding light on the intricate dance between conflicting emotions that defines the human experience.

Trailer link

https://youtu.be/A4xqpiMWHtU?si=ouG8aSrF589RiOLB

https://youtu.be/YssjHZYwxMc?si=euAgZCRrJ6UcgS-g

