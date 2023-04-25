Santosh University awards top students fully sponsored study tour to IDS KOLN 2023, encouraging academic excellence in dental industry

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 25 (/NewsVoir): Santosh Deemed to be University is proud to have awarded three of its top-performing students a fully sponsored study tour to participate in the IDS KOLN 2023. The IDS KOLN 2023 is the leading global trade fair for the dental community that took place in Cologne, Germany. The fair is a platform for innovation and market trends, bringing together the dental community worldwide to share knowledge, ideas, and advancements in the industry. The students were chosen based on their exemplary academic performance, and the tour aimed to encourage and celebrate their achievements.

Drishti Adhikari, Dherendra Bhati, and Tanya Katyal, along with their professors, embarked on a journey that spanned over two days and visited more than 500 stalls. The students were under the guidance of Dr Rajiv Ahluwalia, Dean of Student Welfare and Professor and Head of the Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, and Dr Amit Bihari Lall, Professor and Head of the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. The fair presented the students with forward-looking innovations, countless new products, exciting live demonstrations, and practical hands-on activities.

The main focus of the fair was on various dental products, including aligners, intraoral scanners, implantology, zirconia crowns, Endomotors and files, AI in radiology, disabled-friendly dental equipment, micro endodontics, loupes, and advanced local aesthetic systems. The fair gave a futuristic sight into international dental trade and expanded the horizon of the students to the best practices in the global dental industry. The students gained valuable contacts and established new business contacts, intensifying their existing friendships.

Santosh Deemed to be University, located in NCR, India, is a premier educational institution that offers undergraduate and postgraduate medical and dental programs. Since its establishment in 1995, the university has built a reputation for providing high-quality education and producing skilled medical and paramedical professionals who have contributed significantly to the healthcare sector worldwide. As the oldest private medical university in Delhi NCR and one of the most sought-after medical universities in India, Santosh Deemed to be University is dedicated to providing affordable and quality healthcare services to patients through its multi-super specialty hospital, which has over 800 beds. The hospital has become a top healthcare destination and offers affordable healthcare services to millions of patients.

The university is committed to using the latest technology to provide quality education to its students. It has implemented innovative methods of disseminating knowledge, such as its digital library (e-Publication) and video-conferencing set-up. The digital library provides remote access to numerous journals and publications, allowing students to access information from anywhere, at any time. The video-conferencing set-up enables the delivery of NME-ICT programs, giving students access to expert guest lecturers, workshops, and conferences. Santosh Deemed to be University has invested in developing a clinical skill lab, serving as a simulation center for trainee students. The lab allows students to simulate real-life clinical situations and develop their clinical skills, preparing them for the challenges of the healthcare industry.

The university's curriculum emphasizes holistic learning, with a focus on problem-based learning, expert guest lectures, workshops, and conferences, simulation labs for the development of clinical skills, field immersion programs, and practice-based learning. These approaches enable students to receive a comprehensive education that prepares them for a successful career in the healthcare industry.

Over the years, Santosh Deemed to be University has produced over 100,000 medical and paramedical professionals who have made a significant contribution to the healthcare sector worldwide. The university's commitment to providing quality education and affordable healthcare services has contributed to its success and reputation as one of India's leading educational institutions.

The IDS KOLN 2023 was an unrivalled leading global trade fair due to its entirety and high number of innovations. It impressively underlines its significance as a forward-looking trendsetter of the dental industry. The fair provided the students with an insight into the workings of the dental industry, expanding their horizon to the best practices in the global dental industry.

The fully sponsored study tour to participate in the IDS KOLN 2023 was a great opportunity for the top three students from the 2018-19 batch to gain exposure to international practices, products, and advancements in the dental industry. The tour aimed to encourage and celebrate their academic achievements, further inspiring them to excel in their careers. Santosh Deemed to be University is proud to have provided its students with such opportunities to enhance their knowledge, skills, and experience. The university remains committed to promoting a culture of meritocracy and ensuring its students receive the best education and opportunities to excel in their chosen fields.

