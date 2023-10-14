Saptarshi Puraskar Shrunkhala Award by Hindu Research Foundation in Nagpur on 29 Oct

Hindu Research Foundation’s Saptarshi Puraskar Shrunkhala Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: The Hindu Research Foundation, dedicated to rekindling India’s rich heritage, proudly announces its second annual national awards ceremony. These prestigious awards, named in honor of ancient sages who have selflessly contributed to knowledge, science, literature, and art, continue to be a beacon of recognition for outstanding individuals.

The Hindu Research Foundation is set to bestow accolades upon seven eminent personalities during the upcoming Saptarshi Puraskar Shrunkhala event, to be held in Nagpur on October 29, 2023. These distinguished awardees, drawn from various fields, are being recognized for their exceptional contributions to society without any expectation of personal gain.

The following luminaries will be honored at the event:

1. Padma Vibhushan Dr. Kasturirangan, former Chairman of ISRO, will receive the Bhardwaj Award.

2. Padma Bhushan Dr. Vijay Bhatkar, often referred to as the Father of Supercomputing in India, will be bestowed with the Aryabhatta Award.

3. Padma Vibhushan E. Sreedharan, renowned as the Metro Man of India, will be presented with the Vishwakarma Award.

4. Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, a distinguished nuclear scientist and engineer, will receive the Acharya Kanad Award.

5. Padma Dr. GD Yadav, a luminary in the field of chemical sciences, will be honored with the Nagarjuna Award.

6. Dr. Anmol Sonawane, an expert in the field of Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR/TAVI) heart surgery, will be recognized with the Shushrut Award.

7. Sudhakar Gaidhane, the esteemed author of “Devdoot: Maha Vakya,” will be presented with the Maharshi Valmiki Award.

T. S. Bhal, a dedicated trustee of the Hindu Research Foundation, emphasized the organization’s commitment to preserving India’s rich Vedic history. He stated, “As Hindus, it is both our moral and social responsibility to safeguard our heritage. Throughout history, numerous sages, Rushis, and Munees have tirelessly dedicated themselves to the betterment of Bharat Varsha in diverse fields. Our mission is to bridge the timeless wisdom of these luminaries with the present generation.”

The Saptarshi Puraskar Shrunkhala promises to be an inspiring event, celebrating the enduring legacy of these distinguished awardees while fostering a connection between the wisdom of the past and the aspirations of the future. The Hindu Research Foundation invites media representatives and the public to join in this grand celebration of India’s cultural heritage.

