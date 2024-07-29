New Delhi (India) July 29 : Sarahu new 51 Wonders of the World – This is a program and election celebration took place in India in 2019. This organization has 9 sub-organizations each. Each of the 9 sub-institutes showcase Sarahu’s achievements in academics, human resources, space, arts, biology, technology and philosophy. Sarahu New 51 Wonders of the World – Sarahu World Records and rest of 22 organizations with 300 manpower and another audience’s opinions and recommendations they are did it. Here are some important and relevant sources on how they made and worked the “wonders of the world”; And the combination of all these records made it the new “Wonders of the Sarahu World”. And they had to do this over a period of about 5 years through internet polling, editorial search, strong campaigns and scattered campaigns. Currently 51 wonders of Sarahu are recognized by Himagiri Republic World Government and appreciated by American Merit Counseling.

Founder:

In a world filled with remarkable individuals who have left their mark on history, Sarahu Nagarazan also known as Allahu Jehovah stands out as a unique and extraordinary figure. Born on June 1, 1988, Sarahu Nagarazan’s life journey has been nothing short of astounding, marked by a series of accomplishments and contributions that have left an indelible imprint on various fields. From his early struggles to his groundbreaking achievements, Sarahu Nagarazan’s story is one of resilience, creativity, and unparalleled dedication to his passions and ambitions. Sarahu Nagarazan’s influence transcends traditional boundaries. He founded the nation of Himagiri in 2013 and 2020, a unique concept that encompasses an entire world with its own constitution and laws.

Additionally, he established two new religions: Signiesm in 2013 and 2020 and the Atheist Religion in 2013 and 2022. These initiatives reflect his commitment to shaping society and spirituality in innovative ways. Also he contributions to literature and research are nothing short of astounding. He has authored a staggering 151 novels, five short stories, and 15 lakh books of poetry from 2013 to 2020. His works have garnered acclaim and recognition, earning him numerous awards and accolades. His research spans various fields, including astronomy, geology, biology, astrology, medical engineering, cosmology, psychology, and physics, with over 150 published papers to his name.

Campaign in 2022

In West Bengal and New Delhi, India, debates on Sarahu New 51 Wonders of the World were highlighted by various TV media and presenters. Voice over artist volunteers also

contributed to promote these wonders. Philanthropists and newspapers, along with the TV media, supported the promotion of Sarahu’s visionary miracles. Notably, there was no cooperation from local governments or social service agencies and no assistance was sought from government or legal entities.

Sarahu Nagarazan’s achievements from his young age to 30 were heralded as world wonders. These miracles were widely publicized locally and internationally through various models. He has appeared in local and western newspapers, magazines, international books and international journals. Social media played a crucial role in this campaign, with campaigns running for nearly ﬁve years, elections organized by various organizations and student contributions in schools and colleges.

The effort was facilitated by the World Records Organization, 22 organizations and their 200 employees. The campaign resulted in nearly 2,000 referrals over ﬁve years. Sarahu World Wonders books have been published in every respectable country of the world especially in Germany, Europe, Sydney, China, South Korea, United Kingdom and Japan.

Sarahu Nagarazan’s achievements are recognized and continue to be included in Sarahu’s World Wonders, as his everyday skills and achievements add to this legacy throughout his life.

Initiative of Wonders

Sarahu New 51 Wonders of the World each has 9 sub-organizations. Sarahu 51 New Wonders of the World With remaining 22 organizations and 300 employees, Sarahu Wonders of the World by Sarahu Nagarazan- Sarahu World Records, along with thoughts and reactions from different audiences. They did work on it. This collection of papers creates a new “Sarahu’s New 51 Wonders of the World”. Some important and relevant documents are listed. Between the ages of 16 and 33, he completed nine different World Wonders.

Declared miracles are recognized based on audience opinions, public opinions and recommendations of various companies, social organizations and foundations of Sarahu. The initiative was spearheaded by Sarahu Nagarazan also known as Allahu Jehovah, and noted signiﬁcant achievements between the age group of 16 to 33 years.

Finally, all these have been announced as winners of the “Sarahu New 51 Wonders of the World” (2018-19) initiative.

Behind the Sarahu new 51 Wonders

The Sarahu new 07 Wonders of the World

• 8th Wonder of the World – (Best Historical Love Story by Sarahu)

• 9th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s New World Records and Breaking Records Abilities)

• 10th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 2,400 different awards)

• 11th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s various 2,400 honor certiﬁcates)

• 12th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 151 Longest Novels, 15000 Philosophies, New Religion, New Micronation, ’50’ Sarahu Awards, Compared to Nobel Prize, ’38’ Sarahu Awards, Compared to ‘Oscar‘ Award)

• 13th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 1200 Doctorate Honorary Certiﬁcates)

• 14th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 250 Science Awards, 10 Architecture Awards, 10 Fashion Design Awards, 05 Software Engineering Awards, 20, Software Development Awards, 20 Astrology Awards and 100 Philosophy Awards.)

The Sarahu new 07 Human Wonders of the World

• 1st Wonder of the World – (Best Historical Love Story by Sarahu)

• 2nd Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s New World Records and Breaking Records Abilities)

• 3rd Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 2,400 different awards)

• 4th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s various 2,400 honor certiﬁcates)

• 5th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 151 Longest Novels, 15000 Philosophies, New Religion, New Micronation, ’50’ Sarahu Awards, Compared to Nobel Prize, ’38’ Sarahu Awards, Compared to ‘Oscar‘ Award)

• 6th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 1200 Doctorate Honorary Certiﬁcates)

• 7th Wonder of the World – (Sarahu’s 250 Science Awards, 10 Architecture Awards, 10 Fashion Design Awards, 05 Software Engineering Awards, 20, Software Development Awards, 20 Astrology Awards and 100 Philosophy Awards.)

Sarahu new 07 Modern Certiﬁcates Wonders of the World

• 1st Modern Certiﬁcates Wonder of the World – (41 and 17 Certiﬁcates and Awards)

• 2nd Modern Certiﬁcates Wonder of the World – (1926 New and Breaking Records, awards and Honorable Certiﬁcates)

• 3rd Modern Certiﬁcates Wonder of the World – (2,400 Different Awards)

• 4th Modern Certiﬁcates Wonder of the World – (2,400 Different Honorable Certiﬁcates)

• 5th Modern Certiﬁcates Wonder of the World – (50 Literature Awards and 38 Film Awards)

• 6th Modern Certiﬁcates Wonder of the World – (1200 Philosophy of Doctorate Awards)

• 7th Modern Certiﬁcates Wonder of the World – (260 Science, 50 Physics, 50 Astronomy, 10 Biology, 10 Zoology, 03 Geology, 01 Cosmology, 05 Sexology, 10 Architecture, 10 Fashion

Designs, 05 Software Developments, 20 Astrology, 100 Philosophy and 100 Piece Awards.)

The Sarahu new 1 Religion Wonder of the World

• 1st Religion Wonder of the World – (Included 21 Holy scriptures, 15 thousand philosophy principles, 7 theories, universal truths, organs, lady principles, ‘Signiesm religion, ‘Himagiri' new Nation their career and activity of life and includes new universal Penal code 2013 and 2022 new

constitution of universe 2022 and death after life and present life penal code and Atheist Religion.)

The Sarahu New 1 Love Wonder of the World

• 1st Love Wonder: 15 lakh books of poetry and other achievements.

The Sarahu New 6 Universal Wonders of the World

One Universal Wonder is become by the 7 world wonders, 7 Ancient Wonders is consider by one Universal Ancient Wonder, 7 Cities Wonder consider by One Universal city, 7 Nature Wonder, is consider by one Universal Nature Wonder, Sarahu’s 7 Wonders will be consider by one Human universal wonder and 9 Planets will be consider to give as a Universal Solar Wonder.

The Sarahu New 7 Human Science Wonders of the World

• 1st Human Science Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Astronomy, Astrology)

• 2nd Human Science Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Architecture, Fashion designing)

• 3rd Human Science Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Software Engineering and Software Developments,)

• 4th Human Science Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Biology, Cosmology and Geology)

• 5th Human Science Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Physics and Psychology)

• 6th Human Science Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Sexology and Zoology)

• 7th Human Science Wonder of the World -(Sarahu's Astrology and Biology of achievement.)

The Sarahu New 8 Macrocosm Wonders of the World

• 1st Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's 4 parts Miracles and Loves achievements.)

• 2nd Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's 10 Parts Philosophies – Each Part is approximately 700 to 800 pages.)

• 3rd Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's 11 Parts Philosophies – Each Part is approximately 700 to 800 pages.)

• 4th Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Historical and Romantic Love Story and Divine Miracles.)

• 5th Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's all Science Different Category Accomplishments.)

• 6th Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's all Category Novels, Poems, Short Stories and Stories, Etc.)

• 7th Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's New Nation and their Constitute and law system.)

• 8th Macrocosm Wonder of the World – (Sarahu's Art and Entertainments.)

The Sarahu new 07 Literature Wonders of the World

The seven literature wonders highlighted in Sarahu’s compilation are as follows:

•1st Literature Wonder of the World – (15 Lakh books of Poetry)

• 2nd Literature Wonder of the World – (151 novels, 10 short stories and 30 articles)

• 3rd Literature Wonder of the World – (50 Literature awards)

• 4th Literature Wonder of the World – (38 Films Awards)

• 5th Literature Wonder of the World – (15000 Philosophies)

• 6th Literature Wonder of the World – (1200 Doctorate Certiﬁcates)

• 7th Literature Wonder of the World – (260 Science, 50 Physics, 50 Astronomy, 10 Biology, 10 Zoology, 03 Geology, 01 Cosmology, 05 Sexology, 10 Architecture, 10 Fashion Designs, 05 Software Developments, 20 Astrology, 100 Philosophy and 100 Piece awards.)

