Sarbananda Sonowal flags off ships, commences fixed scheduled service of cargo vessels from Kolkata to Patna, Varanasi, Pandu

New Delhi [India], December 15 : The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday unveiled a major policy for Cargo Promotion - 'Jalvahak' - incentivising movement of long haul cargo via National Waterways 1 (river Ganga) as well as for National Waterways 2 (river Brahmaputra) and National Waterways 16 (river Barak).

Sonowal also flagged off cargo ships - MV AAI, MV Homi Bhaba along with MV Trishul with two Dumb Barges Ajay & Dikhu - from the GR Jetty here today, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement. This marks the beginning of fixed Scheduled Service of Cargo Vessels from Haldia for NW 1 and NW 2.

The Fixed Day Scheduled Sailing Service will ply vessels between Kolkata - Patna - Varanasi - Patna - Kolkata stretch of NW 1 and between Kolkata and Pandu in Guwahati on NW 2 via Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR).

Union Minister of State for MoPSW, Shantanu Thakur and Minister of State for Transportation (Independent Charge), Government of Uttar Pradesh, Daya Shankar Singh also joined the significant occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Government has made a concerted effort to realise the tremendous potential of our rich network of inland waterways. With its advantage of being an economical, ecologically sound and efficient mode of transportation, we want to boost cargo movement via waterways, to decongest the railways and roadways."

He added that Jalvahak scheme incentivises long haul cargo on NW1, NW2 & and NW16, and provides an opportunity for the trade interests to explore movement of cargo via waterways with positive economic value proposition.

"Further, the regular scheduled freight service, which began from Kolkata, will ensure that the cargo is transported and delivered within a stipulated time frame. This will also generate confidence among our users about the readiness of national waterways for regular movement of cargo in an efficient, economical and environmentally responsible mode of transportation," the Minister stated.

"By empowering our vessel operators with this incentive scheme and encouraging our business enterprises with safe and timely delivery of cargo in a cost effective manner, this adds meaningfully to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji's vision of transformation via transportation as India sails towards becoming a Viksit Bharat," he said.

Talking to ANI, Sonowal said, "In the last 10 years, PM Narendra Modi has taken many measures to take the country forward using its waterways... Cargo transportation using waterways will be quicker, cheaper, and eco-friendly, as compared to road transport... 35 per cent transportation incentive will be given for three years. We want our stakeholders to come forward to take advantage of this scheme."

