Saregama Live's Popular Theatrical 'Disco Dancer - The Musical' Will Dazzle Its Way to Australia for the First Time Ever

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: After a successful run in London and Mumbai, Saregama, one of India's leading music labels, proudly announces the debut Australian Tour of its sensational theatrical production, Disco Dancer - The Musical, slated for September 2024. The spectacular cast of the show will include in-house trained Saregama Talents Arjun and Pragati who will play two key characters, Jimmy & Kim respectively.

The Tour kicks off on Saturday the 21st September at Sydney Coliseum, with two additional shows on Sunday the 22nd September at the same venue. The tour will also head to Melbourne's Hamer Hall on Friday the 27th, and will finish up with two final shows on Saturday the 28th September.

After sold-out shows at London's West End and Mumbai, Australian audiences will be treated with the musical adaptation of Mithun Chakraborty's iconic 1982 blockbuster Disco Dancer, with a reimagined score by Salim Sulaiman. UK audiences described the concert as "unlike anything they had ever seen." Australian audiences can expect a kaleidoscope of colour, 80s fashion, pop culture and incredible dancing from the performers.

Mithun Chakraborty, the lead actor of the original film said, "I got goosebumps, I just relived my film once again... Live On Stage."

Popcorn Entertainment's Suniel Shetty had similar glowing reports, stating that "The film was a cult classic, but the talent displayed on stage was outstanding."

Thrilled by the musical's debuts in Australia, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama said "The core idea behind the musical is to pay a heartfelt tribute to 80's Bollywood and revive the memories of B Subhash and Mithun Chakraborty's international blockbuster 'Disco Dancer'. Our journey has been one of taking cherished memories and cultural treasures beyond borders, and bringing them alive on the global stage. As we gear up for the Australian tour, I am especially thrilled to witness our talented stars, Arjun and Pragati, shine brightly. The play surely is a family entertainer and offers a perfect opportunity for audiences across age groups to enjoy and savour the Bollywood nostalgia of an era gone by!"

Disco Dancer is a film which tells a rags-to-riches story about a young performer from the slums of Bombay. Anil, a street singer, is humiliated and driven out of Bombay along with his mother. However, he soon becomes a famous performer, but enemies from his past try to destroy his hard-earned career.

The original film showcased an incredible array of musical compositions which were influenced by disco music. The soundtrack for Disco Dancer has since gone Platinum with over 1 million sales.

Disco Dancer - The Musical promises to make you dance, cry, sing, fall in love, grieve. All in one show! Australian audiences can gear up to witness this amazing cultural phenomenon on stage!

The musical has been directed and choreographed by Rajeev Goswami and music reimagined by Salim-Sulaiman.

Pre-sales will start from 1pm AEST, Monday 3 June, 2024, with the general public on-sale starting Tuesday 4 June, 2024 from 1pm AEST. Tickets will be available on Ticketek, Australia.

DISCO DANCER - THE MUSICAL TOUR DATES:

Saturday 21st September- Sydney, Sydney Coliseum

Sunday 22nd September - Sydney, Sydney Coliseum (matinee and evening show)

Friday 27th September - Melbourne, Hamer Hall

Saturday 28th September - Melbourne, Hamer Hall (matinee and evening show)

Live registration link to sign up to the waitlist

https://arep.co/m/disco-dancer-the-musical-australia

Download Tour Art + Press Pics, Bios & Live Shots

